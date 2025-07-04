New GAY TIMES report reveals the challenges facing independent LGBTQIA+ venues

In every town, city and corner of the UK, LGBTQIA+ venues have long served as more than mere places to gather.

Dancefloors, bookstores, galleries and more have been transformed into sanctuaries, battlegrounds, and living rooms for chosen families to commune – spaces where identity is affirmed, community strengthens.

Yet in 2025, the fight for their survival continues. Access remains unequal, safety cannot be taken for granted, and too many queer people still face barriers when trying to reach the spaces created to welcome them.

In response to this urgent reality, GAY TIMES has explored the state of queer venues across the UK through a nationwide campaign rooted in data, dialogue, and action.

By surveying over 240 LGBTQIA+ individuals, independent venue owners, and grassroots organisers, as well as conducting in-depth interviews with cultural leaders across nightlife, media and transport, the project set out to better understand what these spaces mean to our communities — and what’s at risk when they’re no longer there.

The result is a powerful snapshot of the essential role queer venues continue to play in LGBTQIA+ life, particularly for younger generations. The data revealed that 85% of respondents believe LGBTQIA+ spaces reduce feelings of loneliness, while 82% reported feeling isolated at times due to a lack of access. Nearly half attend queer venues monthly, indicating how these spaces are crucial hubs of emotional and social support alongside being important cultural hubs.

While these findings reaffirm the value of queer spaces, they also spotlight their increasingly precarious existence.. 46.3% of those surveyed said there are fewer LGBTQIA+ venues in their area now than there were three years ago.

One in three said closures would leave them “heartbroken,” “lost,” or “devastated.” Beyond the abstraction of statistics, these reports reveal the real impact of what it means when access to spaces of refuge and connection are lost.

Crucially, the barriers to belonging don’t end with venue closures. Even when queer spaces remain, respondents shared that getting to them safely remains a significant challenge.

Nearly half (49.3%) reported avoiding LGBTQIA+ venues due to safety concerns, with the average safety rating for travelling home on public transport at just 2.8 out of 5. Many described alternatives, such as attending non-queer clubs or using late-night specific transport routes, as “unsafe”, “intimidating” or “outright exclusionary”.

The problem has been compounded by the cost-of-living crisis, with 81.8% saying finances have impacted their ability to attend LGBTQIA+ spaces in some form, whether significantly (30%) or slightly (51.5%). As one respondent put it: “There’s a venue in my town now, but I still feel unsafe getting there.”

Queer venues remain the only places where many feel true cultural and emotional freedom and belonging. When asked why these spaces are necessary, respondents consistently spoke to the need for safety, visibility, and solidarity.

These venues offer something most others don’t: the radical permission to be fully seen without fear. As one participant poignantly described them “They’re not just spaces. They’re survival.”

This understanding is shared by those within the industries that shape our experience of nightlife, culture, and mobility. Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, stressed the importance of protecting independent community spaces:

“Independent community spaces are vital for creating environments where individuals can express themselves freely and authentically. These spaces offer a sense of belonging, particularly for marginalised groups, providing not only a safe haven but also a platform for cultural exchange and personal growth. In a world where larger, commercial venues often overlook the needs of diverse communities, independent venues play an essential role.”

Solomon Thomson, Senior Partnerships Director at GAY TIMES, echoed the need to preserve the cultural power of queer nightlife for the generations still coming up:

“LGBTQIA+ venues provide opportunities for our communities to come together, share their lived experiences and remember our histories. They’re not just about fun, they can be key catalysts for social change – we must not forget that the Stonewall uprising emanated from a queer bar in NYC. In the face of the rising cost of living and in the midst of a technological revolution where queer bodies are increasingly dematerialised, it’s vital that we don’t lose sight of the magic that can occur when we come together IRL. Not only that, but we need to save our physical spaces for the next generation.”

As part of this ongoing campaign, GAY TIMES has worked with Uber to offer thousands of free rides to independent LGBTQIA+ venues across the UK — a tangible commitment to increasing access, reducing barriers, and supporting the spaces that make queer life visible, vibrant and connected. The message is clear: queer venues matter. But until access is equal, there’s more work to be done.

This report is a ‘stake in the ground’ for Gay Times, and representative of the real threat so much more than the reduction in spaces for our community to connect. At a time when the LGBTQIA+ experience feels almost under the microscope, it’s of real importance that we protect spaces in which we can connect with others as there is real power in community.

If we can leave you with one key takeaway, it’s to find a way to travel safely to your local queer venues, as supporting them supports your community.

Let’s create a safer, more inclusive future for us all, one that extends far beyond Pride month.