The release date?

In January, Plainclothes made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, earning the event’s Special Jury Award for Ensemble cast.

As of writing, a worldwide release date has yet to be announced, and only a handful of images, along with an exclusive short clip from IndieWire, have been released.

What do the early reviews say?

While we’re still waiting for general release, Plainclothes has already been praised by critics. Following its Sundance premiere, several publications that attended the festival have published their reviews, with the general consensus being highly positive.

Deadline opined that Plainclothes “takes a little while to find its feet.” However, they praised the “smoldering chemistry” between Tovey and Blyth, as well as the latter’s depiction of a “young man wrestling with his identity”.

“Plainclothes, though, is not strictly a coming-out movie, it’s a relatable story about infatuation and heartbreak, most of it communicated with painfully raw emotion by these star-crossed lovers’ eyes,” they wrote.

Tovey’s performance was acclaimed by ThePlaylist, who wrote the following: “Tovey is perhaps the most unfiltered and raw we ever remember seeing him on screen. It’s a quick moment, but it’s a “wow” one.”

ScreenRant echoed similar sentiments about Blyth’s “incredible” performance, saying he portrays Lucas as a “ball of anxious energy who’s always paranoid and thinking about what would happen if his mom, or anyone else for that matter, found out he was gay”.

“It’s heartbreaking and stressful to watch as he comes apart, growing more and more anxious and conflicted by the minute,” they continued.

“Blyth is a nuanced performer who conveys so much with his eyes and body language. His eyes are constantly flicking back and forth, watching others with sharp, suspicious eyes. This trait changes as Lucas grows erratic and he can no longer trust what he sees.”

Will there be sexual content in Plainclothes?

Yes, the upcoming gay romance drama will include NSFW scenes. However, they wont feature “full frontal” or “gratuitous nudity”, according to director Emmi.

“I don’t know, there’s something more sexy about holding back in some ways. The landmark scene in the film when Andrew asks Lucas, “Can I touch you?” That, to me, feels even more sensual than the car scene [when they’re having sex],” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘The actors were really down for anything but I am never going to be the kind of guy that’s like, “Now we’re going to do this,” in terms of the nudity. I wanted everyone to feel safe. You have to feel safe. We’re making a movie. It’s not like surgery.”

While Plainclothes won’t feature any hardcore nudity, fans can look forward to “graphic” and romantic sex scenes.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Tovey reflected on filming Lucas and Andrew’s intimate moments, stating that it was “like choreography, but it was so poetic.”

“It’s a lot to ask of actors to do. The stuff that we are doing in it is so graphic – you know what’s happening,” he explained to the publication.

“It’s beautifully filmed, and it’s romantic… There’s a lot of trust needed to create the dynamic that me and Tom have, and I think we both really committed to that straight away.”

This article will be updated over time.