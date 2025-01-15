New West End production of Oliver! is an absolute triumph – review

Where to begin with a show like this? Oliver! is one of the most famous musicals ever written. Charles Dickens’ original story gave us countless memorable characters, from the titular Oliver Twist through to the likes of The Artful Dodger and Fagin, while Lionel Bart’s musical brought the story to the stage with songs such as Food, Glorious Food, I’d Do Anything and Oom-Pah-Pah which are now staples of musical theatre. Many of us will have grown up watching the 1968 film, although it’s been quite some time since the original 1960 stage musical production has been revived in London.

The long wait has certainly been worth it. Director and choreographer Matthew Bourne has joined forces with producer Cameron Mackintosh for this blockbuster revival, and what a show it is – this is a production full of glorious showstopping moments which arrive thick and fast.

From the moment our protagonist arrives in London and encounters The Artful Dodger, part of the underage gang which takes Oliver in, we are treated to a series of hugely enjoyable song-and-dance numbers. It’s a weighty show, clocking in at over two and a half hours, but there are so many highlights that it never feels like it’s overstaying its welcome.

The cast is absolutely fantastic – four young actors are sharing the role of Oliver, and on press night we had Cian Eagle-Service (who we’d previously seen in The Witches at the National Theatre, where he also dazzled and delighted).

It’s an ensemble piece with universally strong performances: Billy Jenkins is great as cheeky chappy The Artful Dodger, leading some superb choreography; Shanay Holmes is excellent as Nancy, delivering a wonderful As Long As He Needs Me; Aaron Sidwell is genuinely terrifying as villainous Bill Sykes; and Simon Lipkin gives a hugely charismatic Fagin, with excellent physical comedy and expert comic timing.

This is a superb revival of Oliver! – it doesn’t shy away from the story’s darker moments, and a handful of scenes are genuinely moving, while key themes of class and social inequality land well. There’s a real nuance to these performances, showcasing a depth of character rarely seen in big, all-singing, all-dancing musicals. It all adds up to one of the most impressive pieces of theatre we’ve seen in a long, long time. An absolute triumph.

GAY TIMES gives Oliver! – 5/5

