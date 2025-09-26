Girl Violence and lesbian chaos: King Princess gets candid in her Gay Times cover debut

From Girl Violence to her “miserable bottom” brand, not to mention the Christine Baranski romance rumours, King Princess spills all in her Gay Times cover debut.

The singer-songwriter, born Mikaela Mullaney Straus, has just released her third studio album, aforementioned Girl Violence, months after making her acting debut in Prime Video’s Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Baranski, Nicole Kidman, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Murray Bartlett.

Led by singles such as ‘Cry Cry Cry’ and ‘RIP KP’, the raw and emotionally-charged album dives into destruction, uncertainty and the layered complexities of lesbian relationships. As she tells Gay Times: “All we’ve seen [in media] is the tragedy of lesbianism.

“There is very seldom a happy ending for us. Because of that, society has given us the blueprint on how we should love. I feel like we have replicated it because it’s become our truth. I felt that love was only love if it was extremely painful.

“So, the record shows that I’m sometimes the perpetrator, sometimes it’s about friendships, sex and love. If I can go through all the channels of it, then I can make an effective record about the experience of being a hectic lesbian.”

In recent weeks, the close bond between King Princess and her Nine Perfect Strangers co-star Christine Baranski has gone viral, with the duo serving major lesbian power couple energy as they held hands at the Mamma Mia! Broadway re-opening in NYC.

King Princess confirms that the Emmy-winning icon is her “bestie”, calling her “an incredible light in my life.”

“We had this bond on Nine Perfect Strangers, and we’ve just stayed friends,” she says. “What a fun vibe. We go to Broadway shows. We go to dinner. We talk shit. We hang out. She’s the best.”

In her interview, King Princess dives deeper into Girl Violence – her “summation of queer love up to this point” – explains why she weighed in on the recent Betty Who controversy, and teases her future as a Hollywood actor.

