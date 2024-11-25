John Simm stars as Scrooge as festive favourite A Christmas Carol returns to the Old Vic – review

We should probably mention right away that we’ve already seen this show and we already like it – so it will probably not come as a surprise to find out that we enjoyed our night with A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic theatre. Jack Thorne’s production (based, of course, on Charles Dickens’ classic novel of the same name) has played every festive season since 2017, with a well-known actor taking the lead as one of Dickens’ most infamous creations, Scrooge. This year we have John Simm (Life on Mars) taking on the role.

It’s pretty much the same as the production that has played in previous years – so if you’ve seen it before then you’ll know what to expect – but that’s no bad thing: there’s a reason this show is so enduringly popular. It’s a truly heartwarming experience, and we don’t just mean the play itself, as there’s plenty to get audiences in the festive spirit the moment they enter the building. From Christmas-themed drinks at the bars to (free!) mince pies being handed out inside the auditorium, to the fake snow liberally distributed at timely moments during the performance, A Christmas Carol really brings the audience into its magical world.

It’s a production full of wonderful stagecraft, with numerous enjoyable set-piece moments. A turkey on a zipwire? Sprouts parachuting into the audience? Carols ringing out beautifully around the space with the actors playing handbells? Yes, we’ve seen all this before in previous years, but it lands just as well every time. While it’s a feel-good show full of entertaining spectacles, there are still serious messages at its core. In particular the observations about small business going bust, or increasing numbers of people in poverty, will resonate with today’s audience (these performances are raising funds for Waterloo Foodbank).

We’re not sure what we can say about A Christmas Carol that we haven’t said in previous years, but it really is a treat. If you’ve not caught it yet, do yourself a favour – this would make a great festive night out, or a perfect Christmas present for your theatre loving friend. And if you have seen it before, we can assure you there’s no harm in a return visit – this was our fourth time and we’d happily go a fifth!

GAY TIMES gives A Christmas Carol – 4/5

