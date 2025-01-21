Jack Goes to Therapy is a tale told with charm, warmth and good humour – review

It’s been a little while since we covered a pub theatre show and we thought it was well overdue, so we thought we’d take a trip to Clapham to check out the Bread and Roses Theatre, nestled above the Bread and Roses pub, a short stroll from Clapham High Street. Currently playing is Jack Goes to Therapy, by Zac Williams, which enjoyed a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe last summer. It tells the story of 29-year-old kindergarten teacher Jack, who turns to various people for help – a nurse at the STI clinic, his best friend, a fellow teacher – before reaching out to a therapist, following a difficult breakup from his long-term partner, who left Jack for the guy they once had a threesome with.

As you’d expect from a fringe play, it’s a basic set up – the staging is simple, there’s no set, no costume changes, the only prop is a chair. It’s a slight show, too, clocking in at just under an hour. Zac takes on all the roles – mainly playing the titular Jack, but also his therapist, his students, his fellow teacher, his best friend, his mother and, perhaps most amusingly, his toxic ‘no homo’ housemate. Lots of these characters are recognisable and many of Jack’s trials and tribulations are both entertainingly and painfully relatable – we recognised many of the dilemmas and behavioural traits described here, whether from our own experiences or those of our queer friends.

What really makes this show is Zac’s gift for storytelling – there’s a naturalistic, conversational quality to his delivery which immediately put us at ease. We felt in safe hands during the performance, as the tale was told with charm, warmth and good humour. For the most part it’s a comedy – and there are some genuinely very funny jokes in here – but there are a handful of tender and more vulnerable moments which land well.

We enjoyed our evening with Jack Goes to Therapy – it’s only playing for a few days but if you can make it, it’s worth checking out.

GAY TIMES gives Jack Goes to Therapy – 4/5

Jack Goes to Therapy is currently playing at the Bread and Roses Theatre.