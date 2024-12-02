Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper! is a ridiculous high-camp night out – review

The pantomime is very much a British tradition and within queer theatrical circles this particular pantomime is something of an institution. Now in its second year at the Charing Cross Theatre, it’s put together by the same production team behind the pantomime which ran for many years at the (now sadly defunct) Above the Stag theatre in Vauxhall. We had lots of fun checking out Sleeping Beauty Takes a Prick last year and we were very much looking forward to seeing this year’s offering, Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper!

The story unfolds in Upper Bottom, a sleepy Yorkshire town which is home to the titular Jack (Keanu Adolphis Johnson) and his mother Dame Dolly Trott (Matthew Baldwin), who in this version of the story is a washed up soap star. Completing the principal cast we have local fairy Dale (Chris Lane); high-camp villain Lady Fleshcreep (Jordan Stamatiadis); her nice-but-dim niece Simple Simone (Laura Anna-Mead); and gay love interest Reverend Tim (Joe Grundy). As in previous years the show is written by Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper, and directed by Andrew Beckett.

We’re sure you know the story of Jack and the Beanstalk and the key details here are present and correct – Jack still exchanges the cow for some magic beans, from which a beanstalk grows up to the clouds, where a somewhat unfriendly giant resides. Most of the rest of the story, however, is rather smuttier and sillier than you may remember. Cue two-and-a-half hours of daft plot twists and double entendres, alongside all the usual fare (call and response, singalongs, free sweets) you’d expect from a pantomime.

So how does it stack up to previous offerings? If we’re being honest, we’re not sure the hit rate is as successful as it has been in previous years. There are some big laughs to be had, for sure, but they don’t come as thick and fast as they have in some of this company’s previous offerings. Towards the end it also feels like it’s slightly overstaying its welcome – the material feels a little too thinly drawn out during the second act. Matthew Baldwin as the dame is still a real highlight, delivering some hilarious one-liners with expert comic timing, riffing brilliantly off the crowd, and delighting in an array of fabulously over-the-top outfits, but it’s not quite enough to completely mask these shortcomings.

That’s not to say the show isn’t worth a visit – it still provides a ridiculous high-camp night out, there are some enjoyable songs and some funny jokes, it just feels a little underwhelming in terms of what we’ve come to expect from this production company. But if you’re after some panto fun this festive season, this is well worth considering – go with your mates, grab a glass or two of fizz and you’ll have yourself a good night.

GAY TIMES gives Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper! – 3/5

