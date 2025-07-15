“She’s still part of the LGBTQ+ community”: Chris Hughes defends JoJo Siwa amid backlash

Chris Hughes has shut down the critics questioning JoJo Siwa’s sexuality.

Earlier this year, the ‘Karma’ singer embarked on a transformative journey after she entered the Celebrity Big Brother UK house.

While competing in the competition, the 22-year-old revealed to Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard that she now identifies as queer after previously referring to herself as a lesbian.

“I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean? I think that’s the thing. I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realised, ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool,” she explained.

“I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L, and I’ve gone to the Q, baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

In addition to her sexuality, Siwa opened up about her gender identity journey, after getting reprimanded for speaking in code with Hughes.

“Essentially, you have female, you have male. I’ve met a lot of females, love them, don’t feel like them. Met a lot of males, love them, definitely not them. Met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like and…” she explained.

“I don’t know, it’s not something I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing, and that’s probably why we were talking about it last night.”

However, the biggest thing to come out of Siwa’s run on Celebrity Big Brother UK has been her new romantic relationship with Hughes, which she confirmed to The Guardian in June.

“It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him, and he’s the same way,” she revealed.

While Siwa has stepped further into her truth and seems happier than ever, it hasn’t stopped the online biphobic backlash, with some critics even accusing her of “turning straight.”

In a recent interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Hughes responded to the pushback, telling the publication that she is “still part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“I’m very respectful of everything she’s been through. That’s her own personal journey,” the 32-year-old said.

“But it upsets me that she is being thrown hate online. I do feel a sense of responsibility that being with me has led to her getting hate. I don’t understand how anyone could be mean to someone as caring as her.

“Joelle has been with girls all her life. She is bisexual. She’s not now straight because she’s with me.”

Towards the end of his statement, Hughes pushed the point that sexuality is fluid and everyone should be able to love who they want without judgment.”

“She is still part of the LGBTQ+ community; she always will be. And while there’s been negativity, there has been so much love,” he added.

In addition to addressing the negativity surrounding Siwa’s sexuality, Hughes discussed their ten-year age gap and his hopes for their relationship.

“She’s one of the most mature people I’ve ever met, and I’m very immature. But it works,” he said.

“I’d love to marry her. I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day.”