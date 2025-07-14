Happy Endings: Fans go feral for Drag Race’s Bruno massaging Lazy Suzan and Kyle Krieger

Bruno Alcantara’s new talk show is getting fans hot and bothered.

Back in April, it was announced that the beloved Drag Race Pit Crew member would be headlining a new series for WOW Presents Plus, titled Happy Endings.

Taking a unique approach to the talk-show format, Bruno offers a string of celebrity guests relaxing full-body massages.

In addition to helping them relieve their tension, Bruno helps them answer the burning question – “What does my Happy Ending look like?” – through heartfelt and engaging conversation.

The official logline reads: “Combining the soothing elements of massage ASMR with thoughtful and often vulnerable interviews, Happy Endings with Bruno offers viewers a rare glimpse into the personal journeys of its guests.”

After months of waiting, Happy Endings finally made its premiere on 5 July.

While the episodes are on the shorter side – coming in at little over 13 minutes – they have been an instant hit with Drag Race fans, who have shared their thirsty reactions on the WOW Presents Plus Instagram page.

In one post highlighting the first episode, which featured model and influencer Kyle Krieger as the guest, a fan commented: “Ok WOW! Giving us softcore!”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments when reacting to Bruno massaging Pit Crew dancer Nick Lemmer – aka Lazy Susan from season 16 – writing, “The wow production know their job and their audience.”

A third fan added: “How is this hot and emotional at the same time?”

Fortunately, viewers can expect more steamy Happy Ending content, with season 10 alum Kameron Michaels and Drag Race Thailand season three star Siam Phusri set to make appearances on the massage table.

Additional guests include Brandon Kyle Goodman (Abbott Elementary), Kyle Krieger (Content creator), and Sebastian Molina (RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! dancer).

Check out the trailer for Happy Endings below, and make sure to visit WOW Presents Plus every Saturday for new episodes.