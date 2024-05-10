“I’m so lip-synced to!”: A radically gay chat with Dua Lipa

Radical Optimism is pop to the core. How are you feeling about putting it out into the world?

I’m excited. I’m nervous. Putting anything out is such a scary and vulnerable place to be in. People will pick it apart; pick what they like, don’t like, talk about it, what it means and what they think it means to me. It’s going to be interesting. It’s also a pop record through-and-through, but it is sonically different to what people have heard from me. I just hope everyone likes it! And I know that’s a big ask, as you can never please everyone, but it would be nice if it was a nice response.

How did you choose ‘Illusion’ to be number three?

I always knew ‘Illusion’ was gonna come before the album. I felt like it was the one to carry me into the summer. It’s a fun dance track that makes me feel really good. I just always knew it was gonna be number three. When I was toying with the other ones, that was a non-mover. Also, ‘Illusion’ was the first song that I wrote with Kevin [Parker], Danny [L Harle], Tobias [Jesso Jr.] and Caroline [Ailin].

The ‘Illusion’ video is major, by the way. Also, thank you Dua Lipa for continuing to give us an era. A lot of artists, these days, like to release two singles and call it a day. Not Dua Lipa!

[Laughs] I’m giving you all of it. There’s more coming. I have a few more things up my sleeve…

Oh wow. Excuse my excited squeal, I am simply a slut for pop music.

I can tell! How long have you been a journalist?

Seven years, so around the time you debuted too. Funnily enough, one of the first ever articles I did for GT was for the ‘Lost in Your Light’ video, which you retweeted. You obviously remember that, because you haven’t got a lot going on.

I have a weird relationship with Twitter. You came at a point when I was loving Twitter. We go back, you and I!

Way back, Dua Lipa. You previously said Radical Optimism is about going through chaos “gracefully” and feeling like you can weather any storm. These themes are needed right now, right?

Our world is going through so much, all the time. Navigating the everyday, we’re just trying to figure out how to respond to different things that are happening in the world, how to show up for our friends and make sure they’re seen and heard. Sometimes, things have to get really bad before they can get good, in some weird way. Everything goes through peaks and troughs, but as long as we look at things positively in some way, or surround ourselves with the people that we love, or do things we like to do everyday, or find something nice in the everyday, it makes things easier. Finding that optimism is really vital, and so this is another thing of like, ‘Note to self: when things feel really bad, it will get better, change and evolve. You will learn from every experience.’ Instead of shying away from all the negative experiences and the things that cause you pain, walk through it.

Do you ever sit back and say, ‘Yep, I fucking did that’?

[Laughs] See, I don’t do that! I just think the reaction, more so than anything, when I get off stage or when I bump into someone in the street and they say, ‘This song makes me feel a certain way’, that makes me feel good. That gives me a lot of joy.

You have mentioned how this album is inspired by psychedelic, trip-hop and Britpop. What is it about those genres that fit with the themes of Radical Optimism and where you’re at personally?

I think it’s more of an energy, rather than a genre comparison. It was the ambient sounds and musicality that I was most attracted to. The Screamadelica album by Primal Scream, the Portishead record Dummy, Porcelain by Moby, it’s all these euphoric sounds that put you immediately into a world. That was what I was trying to create in my own way. It was that energy that I was really inspired by, but also the freedom of experimenting and trying out new things. I’m not getting away from the fact that it’s a pop record at all, I don’t want that to be the case because I love pop, it’s just that I was experimenting with different sounds that felt, to me, more like that 90s world.

Let’s talk gay shit, Dua Lipa. [Whips out rainbow fan.]

Oh! We mean business. I’m glad you brought your fan. Gorgeous, colourful. I saw a rainbow the other day, on Easter.

Did you immediately think, ‘GAY!’?

Not sure. But I did think, ‘Wow, beautiful rainbow.’

Which Radical Optimism song do you think will elicit the most uproarious response from the LGBT’s, bar the singles?

Bar the singles?! I can’t say… Okay, ‘End of an Era’? It’s so hard! What do you think?

Maybe ‘Whatcha Doing’?

[Starts singing ‘Whatcha Doing’]. I also think ‘These Walls’. It’s more emotional, that one. I don’t know if I can hear that one at Heaven, y’know?

Do you go to Heaven a lot?

No, I haven’t been in ages. But, I did all my first-ever shows in London at Heaven.

We need another Heaven show.

We need another Heaven show.

I’m not really a clubby person anymore Dua Lipa, but I will make a return to Heaven if you’re there.

When was the last time you went?

Oh, well I actually went last week. But, it was for a Drag Race UK finale event! It doesn’t count.

Oh! Okay, okay, okay. You’re like, ‘I don’t go out anymore, but I did go to Heaven last week.’

Read me, Dua Lipa. The LGBT’s love you, hence this interview. Not just for the music, but for how outspoken you are about queer rights. Can you remember when you first noticed the support of the community? Was there a specific moment when you thought, ‘The rainbow people are here for me’?

Probably when I got asked to do the show at Heaven. It was really cool to be in that space and perform, and be so welcomed. Those were the early days of my music as well, and I just felt so accepted by the community. I’ll say around then, probably when we were messaging on Twitter.

Again, we have such a history, don’t we?

We do go way back. I’m so glad we’re reunited.

Are the gays ever in your mind when you’re creating art? Do you ever write a song, record a video or rehearse a dance routine and think, ‘Bloody hell, they’re gonna love this shit’?

Yeah, it’s always more in the… With the songs, I always start off by putting my thoughts out, which initially starts as being cathartic. As the song is taking shape, I think about the live element and I just want people to have fun. So, I do think about everyone who’s listening to it in the clubs – at Heaven! – and dancing like, ‘I want to give everyone the best experience possible.’ So, for sure, I think, ‘I hope the gays love it.’ It’s so important to me that the gays love it. And then, for my music videos, my stylist Lorenzo always says, ‘Right, we’ve gotta give the gays what they want.’ For the ‘Illusion’ video, I think we did just that!

It feels like love for you, from the gays, reached a new seismic shift with the release of ‘Physical’.

Really?!