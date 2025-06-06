Queerwell: Inside the radical new LGBTQIA+ mental health and wellness charity

Tim Spoor is an award-winning CEO, of the newly launched mental health and wellness charity Queerwell, and campaigner for LGBTQIA+ rights for over 30 years. I first met Tim in 2014, and greatly admired his positive impact on our community. He has been at the forefront of many national campaigns, bringing forward policies which have benefitted our community. At this difficult time, nationally and internationally, it was great to catch up with Tim and learn more about what is motivating him at the moment.

I began by asking Tim about Queerwell?

Queerwell is a new and unique national charity founded in 2024 by LGBTQIA+ people with lived experience of mental health challenges, but also professional experience supporting LGBTQIA+ people accessing mental health services. Our mission is to champion positive mental health within LGBTQIA+ communities by offering inclusive, innovative, and accessible wellbeing support. We deliver therapy, coaching, skills-based workshops, and mindfulness based playshops – including puppy therapy. Our services are free or low-cost, co-created with the community, and led by experienced LGBTQIA+ qualified professionals.

How does Queerwell deliver its services?

We offer our mental health and wellness services both online and in-person, depending on what works best for people. Also, where people can afford to pay a contribution to their therapy, we have a “community kindness” access to donate approach. This helps keep the service free or low cost for others. Queerwell is about healing, building our own resilience, and joy – ensuring LGBTQIA+ people have somewhere that truly understands who they are. We need to address the mental health challenges LGBTQIA+ people face, because we are massively underserved.