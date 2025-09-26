A Night Like This: Alexander Lincoln and Jack Brett Anderson on love, loneliness and queer connection

Alexander Lincoln and Jack Brett Anderson open up about their instant chemistry in A Night Like This and the gay drama’s profound themes of love, loneliness and queer connection.

In cinemas now, the film tells the story of Lukas (Anderson), a struggling actor, and Oliver (Lincoln), a privileged club owner, whose chance encounter sparks a single, transformative night in London.

The directorial debut of Liam Calvert, A Night Like This was written and produced by Diego Scerrati and co-produced by Reece Cargan and James Heath of Randon.

Additional cast includes David Bradley (Game of Thrones), Beth Rylance (The B@it) and Jimmy Ericson.

In the latest issue of Gay Times Magazine, Lincoln shares that he was drawn to the film because “it doesn’t lean so much into the sex aspect that so many LGBTQIA+ films do.”

While he admits he “loves a gay romp” – calling them the “lifeblood of existence” (correct) – he says the real appeal lies in the “complex” characterisation of both Lukas and Oliver.

“There’s so much nuance to Oliver’s character, so much insecurity, so much he’s trying to deflect almost the whole time. Then he seemingly meets Lucas, and he sees someone he feels akin to,” he says.

“There’s a draw for me in characters where – and again, it doesn’t necessarily matter the genre or whether there’s a sexual component – it’s about the complexity of the character. That’s what I’ve looked for in almost every project I’ve done so far.”

For Anderson, his chemistry with Lincoln was “quite instant”.

“We both look at the world in a similar way — we’re hopeful,” he says. “So it wasn’t a difficult thing. It felt like everyone else played their part in making it what it was by bringing us together.

“I always say Alex is so easy to work with, so it was very easy for me. It felt very authentic, very organic.”

Lincoln is best known for his performance as Mark Newton in the beloved gay romantic drama In From The Side (2022). Anderson first rose to fame with his debut theatre role as Prince Edward in Christopher Marlowe’s Edward II, which earned him critical acclaim.

You can read their full interview with Gay Times here.

The new issue of Gay Times, featuring King Princess, A Night Like This stars Alexander Lincoln and Jack Brett Anderson, NFL’s first trans cheerleader Justine Lindsay, and more, is out now – available exclusively to subscribers.