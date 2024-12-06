Harriet Rose’s GAY4U returns with a special ~festive~ edition

Get ready to slay (sorry, *sleigh*) this December: former GAY TIMES Amplify star Harriet Rose is hosting a queer pop Christmas extravaganza. I

nterested? Head to 93 Feet East for the return of GAY4U on Friday 13 December. There, all the ho-ho-holiday queer pop girlies, gays, and theys will be able to get down and jingle bell rock to the best R&B, pop, and queer bangers from icons like Mariah Carey and Britney.

Prepare to make the yuletide gayer than ever with a night of festive fierceness, iconic tunes, and campy holiday magic. DJ sets will be provided by faves such as Bimini, Callie Crighton, Reenie and Harriet Rose herself. There will also be a very special guest who you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are your golden candy-cane pass to a night of holiday cheer and pure queer euphoria, all for just £15.

🎶✨ GAY4U is your safe space to be unapologetically queer, fabulously festive, and ready to sleigh. All are welcome—come as you are or as your most extra holiday self! 🥰

Snag your tickets now, don your gayest apparel, and let’s make this XXXmas one to remember! See you on the dance floor, sugarplums! 💖✨🎄.

Get your tickets here.