“This isn’t a hobby, it’s my life”: K-pop idol Cherry comes out as trans

K-pop idol Cherry has come out as a trans woman.

The music talent, also known as Chae Ryujin, announced the exciting news on Instagram Live.

“This isn’t a hobby, it’s my life. I’m trans. Because I wasn’t an ordinary person, I couldn’t reveal everything from the start. My goal was to take it slow. I’m just going with my goal,” she revealed.

Cherry first made waves in the K-pop sphere when she appeared in the 2016 reality TV series “Boy24,” which featured a group of young hopefuls competing for a spot in the titular band.

While she didn’t make the group, it didn’t stop her from becoming a fan favourite. In 2022, Cherry joined the new K-pop group JWiiver, which released one mini-album, JTrap, before disbanding in 2024.

Since sharing the heartwarming news, the beloved talent has been showered with supportive messages from fans on social media.

“As someone who has been following Ryujin forever now I couldn’t be more proud… she’s so brave,” one person on X/Twitter wrote.

Another fan on Reddit echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Omg ryujin, i’m so happy for her!! I’ve followed her since jwiiver and she seems so much happier now. I’m so glad she feels comfortable in her identity!”

A third social media user commented: “Trans rep in kpop. She’s so beautiful, you go girl!”

In response to the overwhelming support, Cherry took to Instagram on 21 July to deliver a heartfelt message to her fans.

“Hello, I’m Chae Ryujin. In recent days, a lot of international fans. Thank you for your support and love. I read a lot of DMs with appreciation. I’m sorry I couldn’t reply to you one by one,” she wrote.

“I’ll live my second life happier. I would appreciate it if you continue to love and support us. I’ll do my best on YouTube, so please subscribe to my YouTube channel”

Cherry joins a growing number of K-pop idols who have come out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Back in April, JUST B member Bain revealed that he was gay during the Los Angeles stop of the band’s Just Odd World Tour.

Halfway through the concert, the beloved singer – whose real name is Song Byeong-hee – announced that he was “f**king proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community,” resulting in thunderous applause from the audience.

Bain then performed a cover of Lady Gaga’s iconic LGBTQIA+ anthem, ‘Born This Way,’ while enthusiastically waving a rainbow flag.

Global girl group KATSEYE also made headlines when two of their members came out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In March, Lara Raj confirmed that she was queer while on Weverse, an app that focuses on the interaction between fans and their favourite music artists.

“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like eight. So I really was wanting everybody,” she wrote. “Honestly, before eight. Isn’t fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?”

A few months later, Lara’s bandmate Megan Skiendiel came out as bisexual while celebrating Pride Month with the former during a Weverse livestream.

“Should I do it? Guys, I’m coming out, I’m bisexual,” the young singer said after some light encouragement from Lara.

