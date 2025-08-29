Colman Domingo slays in drag for Sabrina Carpenter’s Rocky Horror inspired video

Sabrina Carpenter has unleashed queer mayhem with her Rocky Horror–inspired new video, featuring the legendary Colman Domingo in drag.

The second single from her seventh album Man’s Best Friend, ‘Tears’ is a glittering disco bop that, in classic Sabrina fashion, arrives with a cinematic visual that officially cements her status as *the* reigning pop video queen.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the video follows Carpenter as she arrives at a creepy house in the middle of nowhere and finds herself surrounded by quirky, queer misfits — led by none other than Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, serving full Dr. Frank-N-Furter fantasy.

The video unleashes a spectacle of drag queens and kings, chainsaw-wielding dolls, tallgrass pole dancing — and even a fierce dance break between Carpenter’s Janet-inspired heroine and Domingo.

In the finale, Carpenter discovers her heteronormative love interest has somehow survived, quipping, “It’s a thing, someone has to die in every video,” before finishing him off with a stiletto to the chest. Camp!

Before the video dropped, Domingo hyped fans on Twitter/X with, “About to break the internet. Tears. Protect all the Dolls.” He later wrote: “Didn’t see that coming did ya? Thank you Sabs for inviting me to truly play.”

Carpenter also took to Instagram to gush over the Euphoria icon, calling him “truly incomparable, magnetic and fantastic,” before adding: “Wish we were still dancing in the street at 4am.”

The ‘Tears’ video was met with overwhelming praise from fans – particularly LGBTQIA+ people – with feedback ranging from “two icons, one masterpiece!” to “best thing to happen to my eyes since Lasik.”

Over the past year, Carpenter has raised more than $1 million for LGBTQIA+ rights, mental health, and animal welfare — and now she’s gifted us with one of the gayest, campest videos pop has ever seen. Stream Man’s Best Friend now!

Watch the video for ‘Tears’ here or below.