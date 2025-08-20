Pop icon Ricky Martin is making history at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.
Since hitting the scene in the late 90s with his hit record’ Livin’ la Vida Loca,’ the beloved talent has won the hearts of millions of music fans worldwide.
Over the last 20+ years, Martin has continued to make waves with his performances, music videos and music catalogue, resulting in him becoming one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time.
In addition to topping the charts, the beloved talent has earned an array of prestigious accolades, including two Grammys, five Latin Grammys, nine Billboard Latin Music Awards and 14 Los Nuestro Awards, to name a few.
Now, it appears that Martin will be adding another incredible feat to his extensive list of achievements next month.
On 18 August, MTV announced that the 53-year-old would be receiving the very first Latin Icon Award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.
Attendees and fans at home will also be treated to a live performance from Martin. While his setlist is being kept under wraps, it’s safe to assume that he will be performing a medley of his hit tracks.
Hosted by LL Cool J and taking place at the UBS Arena in New York, the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards is set to celebrate “the artists whose cultural impact and work over the last year have revolutionised and sparked global conversations.”
Pop icon Lady Gaga dominates this year’s VMAs, earning a total of 12 nominations for her critically-acclaimed seventh studio album, MAYHEM, her hit single ‘Abracadabra’, and the mega successful Bruno Mars collaboration, ‘Die With A Smile.’
The ‘Bad Romance’ songstress has also snagged a nom for some of the evening’s biggest categories, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.
Charli XCX landed a nomination for Best Pop Artist, as well as four nominations for her beloved collaboration with Billie Eilish on ‘Guess,’ including Video for Good, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Editing.
Speaking of Eilish, the 23-year-old talent received some VMA love for her viral track ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’, locking in nominations for Video Of The Year and Song of the Year.
Grammy winner Doechii received four nominations for her breakout track ‘Anxiety’, including Song of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, Video for Good and Best Choreography.
Additional LGBTQIA+ artists nominated include Lola Young and Gigi Perez, along with allies and fan favourites of the community, such as SZA, Bad Bunny, Damiano David and Selena Gomez.
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air coast-to-coast on Sunday, 7 September at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT.
Check out the complete list of nominations below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Burger King
Ariana Grande – ‘brighter days ahead’ – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’ – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’ – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’ – Island
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – ‘Timeless’ – XO/Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Alex Warren – ‘Ordinary’ – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doechii – ‘Anxiety’ – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Ed Sheeran – ‘Sapphire’ – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Gracie Abrams – ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ – Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’ – Interscope Records
Lorde – ‘What Was That’ – Republic Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’ – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – ‘Sports Car’ – RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – ‘Timeless’ – XO/Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alex Warren – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records
Gigi Perez – Island
Lola Young – Island
sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
BEST POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Charli xcx – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings
Lorde – Republic Records
Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum
Aug 2024 – Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Sept 2024 – Ayra Starr – ‘Last Heartbreak Song’- Mavin Records/Republic Records
Oct 2024 – Mark Ambor – ‘Belong Together’ – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
Nov 2024 – Lay Bankz – ‘Graveyard’ – Artist Partner Group Inc.
Dec 2024 – Dasha – ‘Bye Bye Bye’ – Warner Records
Jan 2025 – KATSEYE – ‘Touch’ – HYBE/Geffen Records
Feb 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – ‘KEHLANI’ – 300 Entertainment
Mar 2025 – Leon Thomas – ‘YES IT IS’ – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Apr 2025 – Livingston – ‘Shadow’ – Republic Records
May 2025 – Damiano David – ‘Next Summer’ – Sony Italy/Arista Records
June 2025 – Gigi Perez – ‘Sailor Song’ – Island
July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – ‘Sally, When The Wine Runs Out’ – Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION, presented by Under Armour
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – ‘Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)’ – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – ‘luther’ – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’ – Interscope Records
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – ‘Pour Me A Drink’ – Mercury Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’ – Atlantic Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – ‘Sunset Blvd’ – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Alex Warren – ‘Ordinary’ – Atlantic Records
Ariana Grande – ‘brighter days ahead’ – Republic Record
Ed Sheeran – ‘Sapphire’ – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’ – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’ – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’ – Island
BEST HIP-HOP
Doechii – ‘Anxiety’ – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Drake – ‘NOKIA’ – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – ‘Somebody Save Me’ – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – ‘WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME’ – CMG/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ – pgLang/Interscope Records
LL COOL J ft. Eminem – ‘Murdergram Deux’ – Def Jam Recordings
Travis Scott – ‘4X4’ – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST R&B
Chris Brown – ‘Residuals’ – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – ‘MUTT (REMIX)’ – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Mariah Carey – ‘Type Dangerous’ – gamma.
PARTYNEXTDOOR – ‘N o C h i l l’ – OVO Sound
Summer Walker – ‘Heart Of A Woman’ – LVRN/Interscope Records
SZA – ‘Drive’ – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – ‘Timeless’ – XO/Republic Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gigi Perez – ‘Sailor Song’ – Island
Imagine Dragons – ‘Wake Up’ – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
Lola Young – ‘Messy – Island
mgk & Jelly Roll – ‘Lonely Road’ – EST 19XX/Interscope Records
sombr – ‘back to friends – SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías – ‘Back To Me’ – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – ‘ALL MY LOVE’ – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)’ – Netflix Music
Green Day – ‘One Eyed Bastard’ – Reprise Records/Warner Records
Lenny Kravitz – ‘Honey’ – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
Linkin Park – ‘The Emptiness Machine’ – Warner Records
twenty one pilots – ‘The Contract’ – Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny – ‘BAILE INoLVIDABLE’ – Rimas Entertainment
J Balvin – ‘Rio’ – Capitol Records
KAROL G – ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’ – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Peso Pluma – ‘LA PATRULLA’ – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – ‘Khé?’ – Sony Music US Latin
Shakira – ‘Soltera’ – Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
aespa – ‘Whiplash’ – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
JENNIE – ‘like JENNIE’ – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
Jimin – ‘Who’ – BIGHIT MUSIC
JISOO – ‘earthquake’ – Warner Records
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – ‘Born Again’ – Lloud Co./RCA Records
Stray Kids – ‘Chk Chk Boom’ – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
ROSÉ – ‘toxic till the end’ – Atlantic Records
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake & Travis Scott – ‘Active’ – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – ‘TaTaTa’ – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – ‘Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)’ – gamma.
Rema – ‘Baby (Is It A Crime)’ – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
Tems ft. Asake – ‘Get It Right’ – RCA Records/Since ’93
Tyla – ‘PUSH 2 START’ – FAX Records/Epic Records
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – ‘Piece Of My Heart’ – Starboy/RCA Records
BEST COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton – ‘Think I’m In Love With You’ – Mercury Nashville
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – ‘I’m Gonna Love You’ – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
Jelly Roll – ‘Liar’ – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
Lainey Wilson – ‘4x4xU’ – Broken Bow Records
Megan Moroney – ‘Am I Okay?’ – Columbia Records
Morgan Wallen – ‘Smile’ – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
BEST ALBUM
Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – MAYHEM – Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande – ‘brighter days ahead’ – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)’ – Rimas Entertainment
Damiano David – ‘FUNNY little STORIES’ – Sony Italy/Arista Records
Mac Miller – ‘Balloonerism’ – Warner Records
Miley Cyrus – ‘Something Beautiful’ – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ – XO/Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Burna Boy – ‘Higher – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
Charli xcx – ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’ – Atlantic Records
Doechii – ‘Anxiety’ – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – ‘Somebody Save Me’ – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – ‘Younger And Hotter Than Me’ – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – ‘Sleepwalking’ – Arista Records
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – ‘brighter days ahead’ – Republic Records
Charli xcx – ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’ – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’ – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’ – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’ – Island
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’ – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’ – Interscope Records
Lorde – ‘Man Of The Year’ – Republic Records
Miley Cyrus – ‘End of the World’ – Columbia Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’ – Atlantic Records
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – ‘brighter days ahead’ – Republic Records
Ed Sheeran – ‘Sapphire’ – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’ – Interscope Records
Miley Cyrus – ‘Easy Lover’ – Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’ – Island
BEST EDITING
Charli xcx – ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’ – Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran – ‘Sapphire’ – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’ – Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’ – Island
Tate McRae – ‘Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)’ – Atlantic Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doechii – ‘Anxiety’ – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
FKA twigs – ‘Eusexua’ – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’ – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’ – Interscope Records
Tyla – ‘PUSH 2 START’ – FAX Records/Epic Records
Zara Larsson – ‘Pretty Ugly’ – Epic Records
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – ‘brighter days ahead’ – Republic Records
Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’ – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – ‘APT.’ – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’ – Island
Tate McRae – ‘Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)’ – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ – XO/Republic Records