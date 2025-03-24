Two years after slaying the charts with ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus is embarking on a brand new era.

On 24 March, the Grammy winner unveiled the artwork and release date for her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, titled Something Beautiful.

Featuring 13 original tracks, the album is executive produced by Cyrus and Shawn Everett, renowned for his work on critically acclaimed albums like Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour, Adele’s 30 and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

The Canadian producer previously collaborated with Cyrus on her 2023 single ‘Used to Be Young’.

The artwork, shot by fashion photographer Glen Luchford, features a close-up of Cyrus in “archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture,” a “nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling”.

Something Beautiful marks Cyrus’ first album since 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation, which featured ‘Flowers’—one of the most-streamed songs in history and the winner of two Grammys: Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

The lauded album also included the dance-pop single ‘River’ and pop-rock hit ‘Jaded’.

Since its release, Cyrus has collaborated with Pharrell Williams on the glam-pop track ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’ and Beyoncé on the country ballad ‘II Most Wanted’. The latter won the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Something Beautiful is due for release on 30 May. Check out the stunning artwork below.