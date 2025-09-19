Madonna will release Confessions on a Dance Floor 2 in 2026

Madonna is set to release the sequel to one of her most beloved records – and one of the most acclaimed albums of the 21st century.

On Thursday (18 September), the Queen of Pop confirmed that her new album will arrive in 2026 and will serve as a follow-up to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor.

She has also re-signed with Warner Records, almost two decades after parting ways with the label.

“From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles, it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer,” Madonna said in a statement.

“Since the beginning, Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

On social media, she also wrote: “Back to music. Back to the Dance Floor. Back to where it all began! COADF – P. 2. 2026.”

Madonna first teased the project in February, writing on Instagram: “My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music, and I can’t wait to share it with you! Confessions Part 2.”

The singer will once again collaborate with acclaimed producer Stuart Price, who helmed the original Confessions. The record, Madonna’s 10th, drew inspiration from 70s disco and produced global chart-toppers including ‘Hung Up’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Get Together’ and ‘Jump’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

It has reportedly sold over 10 million copies, ranking among the best-selling albums of the 21st century and served as yet another reinvention that reinforced Madonna’s status as the queen of longevity.

Confessions 2 will be Madonna’s first album since 2019’s Madame X.

Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuk, co-chairmen of Warner Records, said: “We are honored to welcome Madonna back home to Warner Records. Madonna isn’t just an artist — she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut.

“For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry.

“This signing represents a historic, full circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.”

Revisit Confessions on a Dance Floor below with the record-breaking hit, ‘Hung Up’.