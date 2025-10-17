Leigh-Anne announces debut solo album My Ego Told Me To and new tour

Leigh-Anne has shared exciting new details about her upcoming album and tour.

On 16 October, the talented singer-songwriter, who memorably rose to superstardom as a member of the record-breaking girl group Little Mix, finally announced the release date for her highly anticipated debut solo album.

Titled My Ego Told Me To, the record is set to drop on 20 February 2026 and will feature immersive new tracks written by Leigh-Anne alongside some of the most prominent songwriters in the industry, including Clarence ‘Coffee’ Jr Owen Cutts, Khris Riddick and Fred Ball.

In addition to announcing her debut album, the ‘Been A Minute’ singer unveiled the first set of dates for her UK and EU tour of the same name, kicking off on 6 April 2026

In a statement, Leigh-Anne expressed excitement for My Ego Told Me To, describing the record as “the truest representation of me as an artist.”

“Versatile, rooted in reggae and my heritage, but stamped with pop. It’s personal and impossible to box in. I wanted it to feel authentic, blending the genres I love with a sound that’s distinctly mine,” the talented artist explained.

“It’s also a statement: standing by my art and doing it my way. These are songs I’ll be proud of in five, ten years, because they reflect exactly where I was. You’ll hear my world in it, my daughters, my marriage, my fight for power, and the moment I embraced my fire side and said: no more. This is my show now.”

News of the album comes two years after Leigh-Anne released her debut singles, ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘My Love,’ through which she adopted a new and immersive soundscape.

A year after their release, the beloved talent shared her first solo EP, No Hard Feelings.

Made up of six tracks, the genre-bending pop record – which incorporated her Bajan and Jamaican roots – gave fans a front row seat to Leigh-Anne’s personal exploration of love as well as her growth as a songwriter and artist.

Following its release, No Hard Feelings reached the top forty on the UK Albums Sales Chart and Scottish Albums Chart.

My Ego Told Me To is now available for pre-order here.

Fans who pre-order the album by 11:59 pm BST on 23 October (Thursday) via Leigh-Anne’s website will gain early pre-sale ticket access for the tour.

Artist pre-sale begins on 22 October at 10 am local time, with information being sent to those lucky individuals on 21st October from 2 pm BST.

Pre-sale will start from 23 October at 10 am BST, and general sale is from 24 October at 10 am BST.

Check out the list of tour dates here or below.

6 April – 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin

7 April – SWG3 Galvanizers in Glasgow

8 April – Albert Hall in Manchester

10 April – Electric in Bristol

11 April – O2 Forum Kentish Town in London

14 April – Trabendo in Paris

15 April – Melkweg in Amsterdam

17 April – Frannz Club in Berlin