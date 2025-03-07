Watch Lady Gaga reveal the “tea on Telephone Part 2”

Lady Gaga has continued to tease the long-awaited sequel to ‘Telephone’.

This week, the pop icon commemorated the release of her brilliant seventh studio album, Mayhem, with the Spotify Presents: Little Monster Press Conference.

Ahead of the event, Gaga told Sulinna Ong, Spotify Head of Editorial and Music, that she wanted to bless her Monsters with the opportunity to “ask me all of the questions that they might have garnered for the past, almost, 20 years.”

The Little Monsters came through, questioning Gaga on a plethora of vital topics, such as her lost collaboration with Azealia Banks, titled ‘Ratchet’, what she whispered to Ariana Grande at the 2020 VMAs and, of course, the “tea” on the follow-up to ‘Telephone’.

“The tea on ‘Telephone Part 2’ is that there will be [a sequel],” she responded to rapturous applause. However, she added that she’s “not going to give it all away, because you wouldn’t want that anyway”. She wrapped up ‘Telephone’ talk by urging her fans to contact Beyoncé.

Gaga’s latest tease follows her interview with Vanity Fair for their lie detector series, where she cautiously confirmed a continuation to ‘Telephone’. When asked if the delay was due to scheduling conflicts with Beyoncé, Gaga swiftly replied, “No.”

Mayhem—out now!—features the incredible dark-pop lead ‘Disease’ and her viral dance-pop anthem ‘Abracadabra,’ which became Gaga’s highest-debuting solo song on Spotify’s global chart and her best-performing UK solo single since ‘Born This Way’.

It also includes her Bruno Mars collaboration, ‘Die With A Smile,’ a record-breaking track that recently surpassed two billion streams on Spotify.

You can watch the Spotify Presents: Little Monster Press Conference below!