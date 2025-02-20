Lady Gaga discusses possible Telephone sequel with Beyoncé in hilarious lie detector test

Lady Gaga has finally revealed if her hit single ‘Telephone’ with Beyoncé will get a sequel.

Back in 2010, the music world was forever changed when the ‘Bad Romance’ artist and ‘Drunk in Love’ singer teamed up for the Darkchild-produced track.

Upon its release, The Fame Monster single was an instant hit with critics and listeners, peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and spawning one of the most iconic music videos of all time.

While ‘Telephone’ remains a favourite amongst the Little Monsters and Beyhive communities, many fans have wondered if the two superstar talents would reunite for a sequel – which was alluded to at the end of the original visual.

Fortunately, on 19 February, Gaga finally shared an answer to that 15-year-old question while participating in Vanity Fair’s popular lie detector test series.

When asked if the music video for ‘Telephone’ “would ever be continued,” Gaga cautiously answered “yes.”

While the ‘Poker Face’ singer couldn’t share a release date for the follow-up, she did tease that Beyoncé might be involved with it – which Polygraph examiner Stephanie labelled as truthful.

Lastly, when the interviewer asked if the sequel single/video delay was due to scheduling conflicts with the Cowboy Carter artist, Gaga swiftly replied: “No.”

In addition to confirming the future of ‘Telephone,’ the ‘Teeth’ singer answered an array of hilarious questions, like whether she really wanted to perform in a Doritos vending machine at SWSW.

“I wanted to perform inside the vending machine? That sounds like I might have said that. I believe that I might have said that. I don’t remember, though,” Gaga replied.

Naturally, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to Gaga’s ‘Telephone‘ answer – with many praising the news outlet for including the question.

One Little Monster wrote: “Vanity Fair putting Gaga on a lie detector and finally asking her about Telephone part 2 and Beyoncé omfg… get her.“

Another fan tweeted: “Manifesting Beyoncé x Lady Gaga rock anthem for act iii.“

A third social media user added: “Gaga on lie detector, and the first question was about the telephone sequel… GAG ITTTT.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gaga’s recent interview comes a few weeks before fans are treated to her highly anticipated seventh studio album, MAYHEM.

Due for release on 7 March, the pop icon’s forthcoming record will feature 14 tracks – including her worldwide smash hits’ Disease,‘ ‘Abracadabra, ‘and ‘Die With a Smile’ ft Bruno Mars – and a new collaboration with Gesaffelstein, one of the leading producers on the album.

It will also feature two bonus songs, ‘Kill For Love, ‘and ‘Can’t Stop The High.’

According to a press release, MAYHEM “reinvents her early sound with a kaleidoscopic approach that draws from her expansive musical library while embracing a fresh and fearless artistic process”.

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved, “Gaga said in a statement.

She described the pop record’s black-and-white cover as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Check out the tracklist for MAYHEM below.