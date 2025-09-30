The Perfect Celebrity: Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball is the ultimate pop spectacle

Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball has finally hit London, giving the gays everything they want and need — and it couldn’t arrive at a bigger moment in her career.

Her acclaimed album MAYHEM has dominated the charts and earned widespread praise. Her Grammy-winning collaboration with Bruno Mars, ‘Die With A Smile,’ continues to break all-time records, while ‘Abracadabra’ still ranks as the most-streamed solo song by a female artist this year.

Gaga also headlined Coachella and drew an estimated 2.5 million attendees at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach, making history as the largest free concert by a female artist. So, naturally, news of an accompanying tour was met with rapturous applause from fans.

The MAYHEM Ball, spanning 87 shows, stormed across the United States and Canada throughout July, August and September before landing in London on 29 September.

As 20,000 Little Monsters descended on the iconic O2 Arena for the first date of her four-night residency, Gaga took fans on a journey through some of her biggest hits – as well as deep cuts and fan-favourites from across her glittering 17-year career.

Audiences can expect everything from 2008’s ‘Just Dance’ to 2025’s ‘Abracadabra’ in an action-packed, 2.5-hour, 30-song, five-act spectacular that will keep you on your feet from start to finish. Bending genre and defying convention, Lady Gaga has continued to prove she is a master of her craft as a live performer.

As theatrical and visually sumptuous as ever, the show opened with Act I: Of Velvet and Vice. A short film saw both Mother Monster and the Mistress of Mayhem, each played with relish by Gaga herself, reading out their manifesto, the dark, swirling prologue declaring: “The chaos in your heart will never cease.” From that moment, we were plunged into a gothic fairytale rock opera.

Gaga emerged for ‘Bloody Mary’, clad in an Elizabethan-inspired gown that split open to reveal a cage of dancers within, before ‘Abracadabra’ drove the crowd wild. Hearing the future Grammy winning anthem transition into ‘Judas’ live is an experience few will forget. As if her soaring vocals weren’t enough, the superstar reminded us she can also play guitar with an electrifying rendition of ‘Garden of Eden’.

After that heart-pounding introduction, Act II: And She Fell into a Gothic Dream plunged the audience into a sandbox-turned-grave as Gaga belted out ‘Perfect Celebrity’, surrounded by dancing skeletons, before tearing through a rightfully extended version of ‘Disease’. At that point, I realised this might be the closest I’ll ever get to a rock concert (until Beyoncé drops Act III, of course…).

The show, as Lady Gaga has proven throughout her time in the spotlight, was truly a sanctuary for the LGBTQIA+ community. During her performance of ‘Paparazzi’, the singer donned a cape lit up in the colours of the Pride flag before diving into arguably her campest hits, ‘LoveGame’ and ‘Alejandro’.

Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name saw Gaga return to the darker aesthetic and deliciously maximalist tint that has come to define the MAYHEM era. ‘Killah’ was a standout here, Gaga’s bold delivery rattling the walls of the O2.

Then came the earlier-than-usual performance of ‘The Dead Dance’, one of the night’s many surprises, with Gaga’s Wednesday co-stars Emma Myers and Evie Templeton joining her onstage for a gloriously camp recreation of their Nevermore Venetian Gala dance. It was camp, spooky and utterly joyous.

The concert’s penultimate Act IV: Every Chessboard Has Two Queens delivered a tender change of pace, pivoting towards themes of community and identity, with the set melting into twinkling lights as Gaga took to the piano.

Before launching into ‘Shadow of a Man’, the visibly emotional songstress told the crowd: “My first big arena show was in the UK… thank you for believing in me then.” Reflecting on her almost 20-year career, she asked: “Will you still be here in another 20 years?” — assuring teary-eyed fans that she absolutely will be.

That reflective energy carried into a stunning performance of ‘Born This Way’. Though the song has become synonymous with Pride parades and can sometimes feel overplayed, witnessing it live — surrounded by thousands of queer fans — was transcendent. I couldn’t help but think of my closeted 13-year-old self, who once found so much comfort and hope in it.

By now, you’ve likely seen it across your feed: Lady Gaga then gifted fans a moving piano performance of ‘Speechless’, her first live rendition since 2017 (and we don’t know why, the song was deservedly included on Billboard’s list of the 100 Best Deep Cuts by 21st Century Pop Stars), and its return did not disappoint.

By the time Finale: The Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart arrived, the O2 had screamed, danced, and wept — but the show wasn’t over yet. ‘Bad Romance’ ripped the roof off the arena, soaring into a jaw-dropping crescendo. If it didn’t look so ugly on the page, I’d write the rest of this review in all caps — it really was that incredible.

As the credits rolled and Gaga left the stage, fans had a brief moment to breathe before the screen lit up once more and a much more casual artist appeared. Backstage, with her makeup and wig off, wearing a beanie and sweatshirt, Gaga strutted back into the arena and closed the show with ‘How Bad Do U Want Me’. While social media may undersell this low-key finale, believe me: as tempting as it was to leave early to avoid the tube crush, this moment made staying worth it.

Did I cry? YES. Did I scream? YES. Was I on my feet the whole time? ABSOLUTELY. Who else is doing it like Gaga? Nobody. This wasn’t just another pop show — this was the pop show.

Seventeen years into her career, this feels both like a celebration of everything fans have come to love about Gaga and the beginning of a new peak in the Grammy winner’s already historic career. It’s also clear that she’s loving every second. Part concert, part performance art, The MAYHEM Ball is a resurrection, a reinvention, and a reminder that Lady Gaga is still at the very top of her game.

GAY TIMES rating: ★★★★★

Lady Gaga continues The MAYHEM Ball in London until 4 October, before heading to Manchester from 7-8 October. Find out more and grab your tickets here.