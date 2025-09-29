Khalid’s new music video features his first gay love interest: ‘This is me, fully liberated’

Khalid is “fully liberated” in the music video for his new single, ‘Out of Body’.

The second release from his new album, the club-friendly, Darkchild-produced anthem blends 00s R&B and dance influences. Lyrically, Khalid yearns so intensely for a love interest that he feels “out of body.”

Directed by Levi Turner, the accompanying video sees Khalid and his troupe performing sultry choreography on a dimly lit street, before he and his first-ever on-screen gay love interest take their teasing to a public toilet.

In a statement, Khalid said: “This is me in my fully liberated element.”

‘Out of Body’ follows ‘In Plain Sight’ as the second single from his fourth album, After the Sun Goes Down, which is due for release on 10 October.

Khalid previously said the album is “about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely”, adding: “I’m excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally.”

This new era marks Khalid’s first since publicly coming out as gay. He confirmed his sexuality in November 2024 after being outed, telling fans: “And the world still continues to turn… I am not ashamed of my sexuality.”

Earlier this year, Khalid performed at his first-ever Pride event – where the support from the audience moved him to tears – and opened up to Billboard about the “freedom that comes from knowing I can just be myself and still be embraced and appreciated”.

“That doesn’t change because the world finds out I’m gay,” he told the publication. “Because I don’t change because the world finds out I’m gay.”⁠

From his 2016 debut ‘Location’ to now, Khalid has cemented himself as a streaming juggernaut.

Ten of his songs have surpassed a billion Spotify streams, most notably the 3.4-billion-stream megahit ‘Lovely’ with Billie Eilish.

His catalogue of hits also boasts ‘Eastside’ (benny blanco and Halsey), ‘Silence’, ‘Better’, ‘Young Dumb & Broke’, ‘Talk’ (Disclosure), and ‘Love Lies’ (Normani).

Watch the music video for ‘Out of Body’ below.

