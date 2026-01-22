Kesha sends support to Kim Petras amid record label dispute: “I hear you”

Kim Petras has received support from Kesha amid her ongoing battle with her record label.

On 20 January, Petras shocked fans when she shared a candid update on her new music, claiming that her label, Republic Records, had stalled the release of her next album.

“My album has been done for 6 months, but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborators for the work they’ve done,” she wrote.

Petras went on to claim that her label has also halted the release of “a self-funded music video” she filmed over two months ago, saying they have not given her a release date.

After describing the visual, which is for her next single, as “the best MV I’ve ever done,” the 33-year-old talent shared another tweet, calling on Republic Records to release her.

“I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career. I want to continue to self-fund and self-curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by @RepublicRecords,” she continued.

“I won a Grammy two years ago…….. the music is TEA. Still no support. If it’s not a TikTok trend or 80s revival queerbaiting shit these labels have no interest in supporting.”

Towards the end of her tweet thread, Petras exclaimed that her fans had “waited long enough” before stating that she would be dropping her completed album, Detour, “regardless.”

Since sharing her story, the ‘Malibu’ singer has received heaps of support from fans and an array of her industry peers, including Kesha.

In Petras’ replies, the ‘BOY CRAZY’ singer wrote: “I spent many years fighting for the rights to myself. Watching another woman realise that the ‘golden cage’ is still a cage isn’t a victory—it’s a tragedy we have to stop repeating. Freedom isn’t a privilege; it’s a birthright. I hear you, I’m sorry, Kim.”

The ‘I Like Ur Look’ artist was quick to respond to the heartfelt message, sharing a heart emoji under the post.

Kesha is no stranger to Petras’ situation, having faced similar issues with music releases during her lengthy legal battle with producer and former collaborator Lukasz Gottwald, better known as Dr Luke.

Following years of court hearings and setbacks, the ‘JOYRIDE’ singer and Dr Luke’s legal battle came to a close in June 2023, with the two settling out of court, per Billboard.

In addition to Kesha, Petras received support from GRIMES, who revealed in a lengthy tweet that every artist she’s met was at “some point in a terrible label situation.”

“The labels’ economic model is based on hits. You sign to a label because of the promise that if a song is going, they can throw gasoline on it. No amount of advice seems to be able to convince enough artists to stop signing to labels cuz u rly do need to learn this firsthand (even I did),” she wrote.

“But at this point, it’s almost like lobbying and super PACs in politics – it reduces the potential and rewards algorithmically safe music. They own huge chunks of, like any distribution model – most of which are also algorithm-based and reward sameness.

“We’ve basically destroyed music journalism. And the abundance has actually sort of made everything feel less special. The main music that can succeed is by theatre kids since they have higher pain tolerance and even exuberant joy about performing, and therefore can thrive in environments like TikTok. And it is important to keep space for this type of music.”

Toward the end of her statement, Grimes said it was “interesting” to her how “undissected the economics of music are and how profoundly and negatively they are impacting music right now.”

Petras’ label battle comes two years after she and Sam Smith took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for their hit song ‘Unholy.’

Due to her incredible feat, Petras became the first openly trans woman to win the prestigious award.

“This song has been such an incredible journey for me, and Sam has been a supporter of mine for so long,” Petras said during the pair’s speech.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends performing who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”

Check out Petras’ latest music video for her single ‘I Like Ur Look.’