Introspekt: “My first language isn’t really English, it’s probably music”

For Introspekt, dancefloor dynamics were shaped as much by who was present as by the music itself. She had women friends in the dubstep scene, “and we would go out together and seeing the way that they dance to the music gave me a different perspective.” Through her own personal experiences, what she believed was the official version of events began to be challenged. “It was a vibe.”

But when you look at dubstep’s formation, this part of its history feels submerged, Introspekt claims. “People with different embodiments and gender identities relate to these sounds very differently.” Committed to oral knowledge sharing, she has discovered fresh perspectives from older generations that have been sidelined in the official genre narrative. “Especially with the deeper side, the sub-bass sounds that are less audible, but more felt. To me, that represents a feminine physicality that’s really at the core of dubstep, and that has been overlooked.”

Through recontextualisation, Introspekt is giving name to a necessary part of her life as a trans woman; where her existence is a direct challenge of norms rooted in biological essentialism and compulsory heterosexuality. “I have my own personal connection to it and how I’ve interpreted it through my cultural lens,” she says. Through her trans and lesbian identity, Introspekt not only reshapes genre boundaries, but invites us to reconsider the norms that underlie them.

Nothing is linear nor straightforward, especially in the music that Introspekt makes. Her debut album Moving The Center is “mostly instrumental, which means that the ideas involved in it are really abstract, and oftentimes, conscious artistic intent isn’t the motivating factor in the creation of the music.” The album’s title is an eponymous nod to Kenyan writer Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s seminal work, a polemic about why he made the decision to write novels in his native language, and the ways that allowed him to encode meaning away from Anglo epistemology, but based in his native ways of knowing. “Before my album, my productions were working in this framework of the language of UK garage. Even though I was doing things with it, it still felt insufficient to me, like I was working in a language that was not my own.”

Thinking of Ngũgĩ’s work when producing her debut, Introspekt says, “the tracks I wanted to put in this very personal album were tracks speaking their own language that was not exactly UK garage. They were more based in ideas related to my upbringing and the communal context that I come from.” Her single Afro Bass, referred by her as the “thesis statement” of the album, took inspiration from a track by Plex titled Afro Breaks, “when I first found the record, I heard it, and I was like, What the fuck?” In this one track, Introspekt heard a myriad of sonic references: grime, breakbeat, early dub step, Baltimore club, bounce. “It’s an interesting track that I had never encountered until that point, and it contextualised the history of bass music for me.”

Introspekt is learning to embrace synthesis and liminality as she delves deeper into her craft. “There are these sounds, histories and experiences of different Black communities across space. Then there are these sonic intersections where they come together. SoCal relates to Baltimore and South London.” Rather than sticking to one specific way of being, one singular narrative of how things came to be, she’s opening herself to the multiple ways of producing sounds in the genres she loves. “We all come back to similar places, but oftentimes independent of each other.” It’s Pan-Africanism at its core: the belief in a unified global African diaspora. Introspekt has uncovered a merging collective Black identity through garage and dubstep sounds in Black communities across the world.

Even when thinking about how trans identities are currently being threatened, Introspekt caveats, “much of the focus of our understanding of the world is centered around these Imperial centers of the US and Europe.” She was recently in Brazil DJing for the Sao Paolo collective Mamba Negra, and was once again encouraged to recontextualise and challenge her assumptions. “Brazil just recently started issuing their first non-binary identification documents. They have a Black trans woman who’s a prominent representative in their political system. There’s positive stuff happening in different centers of the globe.”

This doesn’t negate the fact that trans rights are continuing to be eroded in the UK and US. It’s a scary time, for sure, but Introspekt has hope for her community. Calling on her Black and gender queer ancestors like Marsha P. Johnson, she reflects, “they really embody a spirit of resistance. And what I’m seeing amongst my peers in the face of these attacks is us channeling – and reacquainting ourselves – with this spirit of resistance.”

By reshaping the physicality of bass, the geography of dubstep, and the narrative of who gets to move through these sounds, Introspekt reclaims through rhythm. Her music recontextualizes not only genre, but embodiment and history. Whether on LA dancefloors, South London sound systems, or São Paulo parties, Introspekt channels a lineage of Black, queer resistance; one that’s less about fitting in, and more about moving the center. As the beat slows, stretches, and slips sideways, a new language emerges.