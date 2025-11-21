Hey now! Hilary Duff announces comeback album, luck… or something

Following the release of her lauded comeback single ‘Mature’, Hilary Duff has announced details of her first album in more than a decade (!).

Titled luck… or something, the album arrives via Atlantic Records on 20 February 2026. In a statement, the pop icon explained that the title reflects her attempt to answer “how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry”.

“It’s luck, but there’s also a lot of weight in the ‘…or something,’” said Duff. “Many of the things I’ve been through along the way are held there, and I feel like ultimately that’s what’s shaped me.”

luck… or something marks Duff’s sixth studio album and her first since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out., which featured the dance-pop favourites ‘Sparks’ and ‘My Kind’, as well as the folk-leaning singles ‘Chasing the Sun’ and ‘All About You’.

Its lead single, ‘Mature’, received widespread acclaim. Co-written by Duff with her Grammy-winning husband Matthew Koma and Madison Love, the pop-rock track earned the biggest streaming debut of her career on Spotify.

“‘Mature’ is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self,” Duff previously explained. “The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It’s a chuckle, a wink, and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed.”

Duff will also return to the stage in 2026 with her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, kicking off 19 January at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, followed by stops at Toronto’s HISTORY (24 January), New York’s Brooklyn Paramount (27 January), and Los Angeles’ iconic Wiltern (29 January). All dates sold out immediately.

Since her late-90s debut in Casper Meets Wendy, Duff has cultivated a devoted LGBTQIA+ following through her roles in Disney Channel’s iconic Lizzie McGuire series and 2003 film, as well as Cheaper by the Dozen, A Cinderella Story, Raise Your Voice, The Perfect Man, Material Girls and the long-running sitcom Younger.

Then, of course, there are the hits: ‘So Yesterday’, ‘Come Clean’, ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’, ‘Wake Up’, ‘With Love’, ‘Stranger’, and the bops from Breathe In. Breathe Out.

While promoting her short-lived 2022 sitcom How I Met Your Father, Duff told Gay Times that she “owes the [LGBTQIA+] community everything”.

“I can’t tell you how many times people have come up to me saying, ‘You helped me come out,’ or ‘You helped me through something,’” she said. “When you’re writing an album or singing a song, you don’t really realise all the people you’re touching.”

“That particular community has been so vocal for my career, right from Lizzie. It hit at a time where they were forming who they were, and for whatever reason they felt like she — or I — was a safe space. Someone to be alongside, to confide in, or just a friend. And for that I’m extremely grateful.”

As we patiently await Duff’s new album and long-awaited live comeback, revisit our interview with the star below.