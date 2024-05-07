Here’s all the must-see LGBTQ+ artists playing Mad Cool Festival 2024

From Janelle Monáe to Maneskin, here’s our round-up of outstanding LGBTQIA+ talent hitting the stage at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival this year.

Mad Cool Festival will be returning for another year and will include a roster of brilliant queer artists.

Taking place from 10 July to 13 July in Madrid, Spain, the city is ready to showcase a range of stand-out artists.

With festival season soon underway, Mad Cool is another event to have on your radar. This year’s lineup offers a number incredible of unforgettable artists to see live.

Last year the festival brought Madrid to life with amazing performances from Lil Nas X, Girli, Raye and more. You can read our review of last year’s festival here.

This year, Janelle Monáe is set to headline while other actors Arlo Parks, Ashnikko, Soccer Mommy, The Blessed Madonna and Crawlers have been confirmed to perform. LGBTQIA+ allies Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware and Avril Lavigne are also on the line-up.

For more information on ticking and the line-up, follow the link here.