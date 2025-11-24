Eli: “My music is an opportunity to find community”

With Stage Girl, Eli doesn’t tiptoe into the spotlight – it’s the kind of debut that feels less like an introduction and more like a grand entrance. The album shimmers with personality, stitching together pop sensibilities with the warmth of R&B and the theatricality of rock opera, taking us back to the early 2000s while still feeling incredibly current.

Whether she’s manifesting an opener slot on Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour, grabbing the attention of Doechii and Zara Larsson, or starting “unnecessary beef” with Chappell Roan, Eli brings a rare mix of chaos and clarity that tells her audience she knows exactly who she is – she’s having fun and she’s breaking barriers.

Beneath the humour and internet lore sits an artist who’s deeply intentional. In an exclusive interview with Gay Times, Eli opens up about making music for her younger self, her shape-shifting writing process, and the part she’s playing in building a world where queer kids can exist “joyously and peacefully”.

Huge congrats on Stage Girl, we love it! How does it feel for the album to finally be out there?

It feels like that moment you’re hunched over your laptop and you just found the perfect splice loop after finishing your two morning Dunkin’ coffees, one medium pumpkin shaken espresso with oat and one iced almond latte with two pumps of butter pecan, then times it by 10, one for each track.

If you had to sum it up, which three words would you use to describe this record?

Glitter sequined ballgown.

These days, artists aren’t confined to one genre. Stage Girl blends pop and R&B, feels nostalgic, yet unmistakably Eli. Who or what inspired you to create an album like this?

It also blends folk, adult contemporary, techno house, noise music, and avant-garde post-internet rock opera. I just think the mixer muted those stems. I think I’m excited by the fantasy of making sounds that can touch a person with pretentious taste and a person with an appetite for strictly fast food — everything burgers. That’s the beauty of an artist pop project: there’s depth, intentionality, and brain rot, bacon egg and cheese!

The internet claims there was no Song of the Summer this year, but ‘Girl of Your Dreams’ and ‘Marianne’ went viral on TikTok and gained recognition from the likes of Troye Sivan, Zara Larsson and Doechii (not to mention being in my Spotify On Repeat playlist since their release). Which artist were you most excited to hear from, and how does it feel to see your music connect with such a wide audience?

Please don’t make me pick my favourite child. I can tell you my least fave was Troye. She left me on read when I followed up about a verse for ‘Like a Girl’.

Speaking of ‘Girl of Your Dreams’, the lyric “for a man who’s such a child, you don’t know how to play with dolls” is one of my favourites of the year. Can you walk us through your writing process, and is there a lyric on the album that you’re particularly proud of?

That might be my favourite line from the project, but I’m also really satisfied with “Da Da Da Da Da Da Da Da Da Da Da Da Da Da” or “you should be his baby not his babysitter.” My writing process is ever-changing. I like to allow myself the ability to approach a song differently every day — duh moment. But I think my best songs on the album started with me getting on the mic immediately and freestyling melodies a couple times, and then feeling my way towards the narrative or the story while keeping in mind the overarching one, which was already pretty crystallized inside of me. Wow, I miss her.

Is there an artist you’d love to collaborate with – on a remix or future track?

Zara Larsson would be a dream come true. I spent many nights in the midnight sun praying to become a part of her symphony. If I’m being so frank, off the record, I have a crush on her.