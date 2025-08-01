Chappell Roan finally releases ‘The Subway’ – and it’s an instant classic

Over a year after its live debut, Chappell Roan has officially released her fan-favourite ballad, ‘The Subway’.

Written with her longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, the heart-wrenching — yet tender — track sees Roan run into an ex-girlfriend on the subway, where she’s flooded with memories of their passionate romance and painful breakup.

“It’s just another day, and it’s not over ‘til it’s over,” Roan sings on the chorus. “‘Til I can break routine during foreplay and trust myself that I won’t say your name. But I’m so counting down all the days, ‘til you’re just another girl on the subway.”

The track – which evokes the sounds of bands such as The Corrs and The Cranberries – culminates in a gut-punch of a vocal performance from Roan, as she repeats the aching refrain: “She’s got, she’s got a way / She’s got a way, she’s got a way / And she got, she got away / She got away, she got away.”

Following its release, the Grammy winner spoke about how proud she is of the song and the journey it’s been on since its debut at the 2024 Governors Ball — “when I was painted green as Lady Liberty”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

“Obviously not knowing this really chaotic year would follow the performance, it didn’t really leave me time to build the world the song deserved,” she explained.

“But finally we are here. I def ripped my hair out trying to figure out the puzzle of how this song should feel musically and visually and emotionally, luckily there are some to spare.”

Roan concluded: “Thank you for sticking it out for a whole year. It was worth it to make sure everything was absolutely right.”

‘The Subway’ is expected to appear on Roan’s upcoming sophomore album.

It marks her third release since her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, following her breakout synth-pop smash ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ and the country-influenced anthem ‘The Giver’.

Listen to ‘The Subway’ below.