Bad News, Babe! Chappell Roan’s second album “doesn’t exist yet”

Chappell Roan has tempered expectations around her sophomore album — revealing that it’s existence is, well, non-existent.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Grammy winner opened up about the release of her acclaimed ballad ‘The Subway’, her relationship with social media and the current status of CR2.

“The second project doesn’t exist yet,” she shared. “There is no album. There is no collection of songs.”

Roan explained it took five years to write and record her debut, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and that “it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next.”

“I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out. I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything. I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio,’” she said.

“Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster.”

Roan also shared that she rarely uses Instagram outside of essential posts, deleting the app soon after because “socials harm the fuck out of me and my art”.

“I’m not doing that to myself anymore,” she said. “I’ve never written an album where I don’t have Instagram or anything. The album process is purely, only mine. No one on TikTok gets to see it.”

Since the release of Midwest Princess in 2023, Roan has dropped three tracks: her breakout synth-pop hit ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, the country-inspired anthem ‘The Giver’ and the dream-pop ballad ‘The Subway’.

Following its release on Friday (1 August), the latter track debuted at number one on the Global Spotify chart with 8.3 million streams, making it the highest female debut of 2025.

And there’s more: according to early data from the Official Charts, ‘The Subway’ is on track to become Roan’s second UK chart-topper following ‘Pink Pony Club’, which topped the chart for two weeks in March.

Roan has kept fans updated on her second album several times over the past year.

In a September 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she’s recorded tracks across a range of genres: “We have a country song. We have a dancy song. “We have one that’s really Eighties, and we have one that’s acoustic, and we have one that’s really organic, live-band, Seventies vibe. It’s super weird.”

Then, in March, Roan told a fan she was “so beyond, far away” from finishing the album.

Watch the music video for ‘The Subway’ below.