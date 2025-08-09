Chappell Roan scores second UK number 1 single with sapphic anthem The Subway

Pop icon Chappell Roan has moved from the city to the top of the UK charts.

On 8 August, Official Charts announced that the 27-year-old’s new smash hit, ‘The Subway’, scored the number one spot on the UK Singles Chart.

The incredible feat comes four months after she held the position with her beloved queer anthem ‘Pink Pony Club,‘ making her the only artist to have two number-one singles in 2025.

Written with her longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, ‘The Subway’ sees Roan run into an ex-girlfriend on the titular train, where she’s flooded with memories of their passionate romance and painful breakup.

The song’s heart-wrenching yet tender lyrics are further explored in the accompanying music video, her first since 2023’s ‘Hot to Go!’

In the visual, the singer-songwriter appears with a mountain of her signature red hair as she trails her ex, whose eyes are veiled by a matching mass of green hair, into a subway scene that erupts into a sapphic, drag-fuelled dance party.

Other scenes show Roan-punzel completely engulfed in a sea of her own hair, draped dramatically over a fire escape, and entirely unfazed as a taxi drives off with her locks caught in the car door.

Following the release of ‘The Subway,‘ the Drag Race All Stars 10 guest judge took to Instagram to open up about her journey with the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

“I‘m very proud of this song & what a journey she has been on. I first played it at Gov Ball when I was painted green as Lady Liberty and in the past have played new songs live to feel them out,“ she wrote.

“Obviously, not knowing this really chaotic year would follow the performance, it didn’t really leave me the time to build the world the song deserved. But finally, we are here.

“I def ripped my hair out trying to figure out the puzzle of how this song should feel musically and visually and emotionally, luckily, there are some to spare. Thank you for sticking it out for a whole year. It was worth it to make sure everything was absolutely right.“

While ‘The Subway‘ is dominating the charts, debuting at number one on the Global Spotify chart with 8.3 million streams, fans shouldn’t expect the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Grammy winner revealed that her “second project doesn’t exist yet.“

“There is no album. There is no collection of songs,“ she told the news outlet.

Roan explained it took five years to write and record her debut, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and that “it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next.”

“I‘m not that type of writer that can pump it out. I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything. I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio,‘“ she said.

“Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster.”

While it looks like we’ll be entering a Chappell Roan drought for the next few years, we have plenty of content to consume in the meantime.

Watch her music video for ‘The Subway’ below.