Chappell Roan releases video teaser for The Subway, and fans are gagged

Attention Chappell Roan fans, it’s time to get into formation.

Over the last few weeks, the Grammy-winner’s dedicated fan base – including us – has been in disarray due to her recent public sightings and cryptic social media activity.

At the start of the month, Roan was spotted filming a mystery music video – her first since ‘Hot to Go!’ in 2023 – in New York City.

In photos taken from the shoot, the beloved talent is seen sprawled on the street while she and a mountain of her signature red hair are being dragged by a yellow cab.

In other photos, ‘Roan-punzel’ is seen on a fire escape, her red locks tumbling down past the railing.

While ‘Coffee’ singer didn’t share any information about what she was filming, internet detectives concluded that she was shooting a music video for her beloved unreleased song ‘The Subway,’ which she first performed at the 2024 Gov Ball.

Other sapphic sleuths also theorised the license plate number in the aforementioned video “8×22” was either the release date for her single or highly-anticipated sophomore album.

On 22 July, more Chappell Roan easter eggs hit the internet when her creative director, Ramisha Sattar, shared a video on her Instagram Stories featuring promo posters spotted around New York City.

The first poster, in black and white, shows Roan in disguise, with only her eyes visible through a thick, heavily bearded wig. It reads: “Attention! Lost wig. Last seen at the Court St Station.”

The second poster drops the disguise, revealing Roan in her signature drag makeup and red hair — now with freshly cut bangs. Its caption reads: “Going through a breakup? GET BANGS!”

A bread tag also reveals that it is “best before August 1st”, which sapphic sleuths have concluded as an important date to remember.

Fortunately, Roan put an end to the speculation when she released an official teaser for ‘The Subway’ on 23 July.

In the 11-second clip, the 27-year-old talent is shown driving a moving truck to Saskatchewan, a province in western Canada, while a snippet of the track plays in the background.

“I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain’t gone / Well, f**k this city, I’m movin’ to Saskatchewan,” Roan croons.

The truck also featured a Saskatchewan license plate that read “THE SBWY.”

Since officially confirming the arrival of ‘The Subway,’ fans have flocked to social media to share their excitement for the track.

“Song of the year is coming, I don’t think any of you people understand,” one person tweeted.

Another Roan enthusiast on Reddit commented: “Finally don’t have to listen to a bootleg MP3 version of her singing this live ever again.”

A third fan wrote: “Sometimes life can be beautiful no matter how difficult things may be.”

The release of ‘The Subway’ teaser came a day before Roan announced the dates for her pop-up shows in New York, Kansas City and Los Angeles this fall.

“I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album,” she wrote in her caption.

For more ticket information for Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things, click here.