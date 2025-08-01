8 hits Chappell Roan needs to perform at Reading & Leeds – from Pink Pony Club to The Subway

Last December, it was announced that Chappell Roan would be making her first UK festival headline appearance in August 2025 at Reading and Leeds Festivals.
The Midwest Princess has had an astronomic rise to fame over the past 12 months, with a slew of top 10 hits (including a UK number one with ‘Pink Pony Club’) and a Grammy for Best New Artist to her name, becoming one of the most in-demand artists of 2025.
Following the release of her hotly-anticipated single ‘The Subway’, which was first performed at the Governor’s Ball in June 2024, here are eight songs we can’t wait to hear when Chappell makes her triumphant return to UK soil at Reading and Leeds.
‘Pink Pony Club’
The unofficial LGBTQIA+ national anthem, ‘Pink Pony Club’ is a glitter-soaked ballad that speaks to the community’s defiance. It’s already a rallying cry, and seeing it live with a crowd of tens of thousands? Absolutely unmissable.
‘Good Luck, Babe!’
This breakup-anthem-turned-self-love-mantra became a viral hit for a reason. With its theatrical vocals and biting lyrics, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ promises a show-stopping moment that will have the fans going wild.
‘Red Wine Supernova’
The “gay girl version” of Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’, this synth-drenched, late-night escapist dream blends ‘80s nostalgia with modern heartbreak. Expect big vocals and even bigger feelings.
‘HOT TO GO!’
5, 6, 5, 6, 7, 8! Chappell’s most explosive track to date – and a TikTok dance favourite – ‘HOT TO GO!’ is pure chaotic pop joy, and the high-energy choreography (yes, the whole crowd will do the dance) makes it a guaranteed festival highlight.
‘The Giver’
Chappell’s highly anticipated foray into the country genre, which debuted on Saturday Night Live in November 2024, ‘The Giver’ is a sapphic crowd-pleaser. We can’t wait to call out all of the audience’s ex boyfriends who couldn’t get “the job done”.
‘Casual’
A song for all the situationships you feel way too strongly for, ‘Casual’ has us all in our feelings. Thousands of fans will be sobbing their way through the chorus and shouting the bridge into the late-August golden hour.
‘The Subway’
Whilst audiences have heard ‘The Subway’ a number of times, this show will mark its first time being performed in the UK after its release as an official single from Chappell’s upcoming sophomore album. With its heartbreaking lyrics and soaring outro, it feels tailor-made for a dramatic, scream-it-back festival moment.
… a new song?!
Okay, we know Chappell just released ‘The Subway’ – however, we all saw the yellow cab with a license plate reading “8X22” on the set of the song’s music video. Could this be tied to another single or her next album coming on 22 August (the same day as her first UK festival headline show, no less)? Whatever it is, we can’t wait to hear more from CR2!
Reading and Leeds Festivals are running from Thursday 21 to Sunday 25 August 2025.