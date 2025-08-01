8 hits Chappell Roan needs to perform at Reading & Leeds – from Pink Pony Club to The Subway

Last December, it was announced that Chappell Roan would be making her first UK festival headline appearance in August 2025 at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The Midwest Princess has had an astronomic rise to fame over the past 12 months, with a slew of top 10 hits (including a UK number one with ‘Pink Pony Club’) and a Grammy for Best New Artist to her name, becoming one of the most in-demand artists of 2025.

Following the release of her hotly-anticipated single ‘The Subway’, which was first performed at the Governor’s Ball in June 2024, here are eight songs we can’t wait to hear when Chappell makes her triumphant return to UK soil at Reading and Leeds.

‘Pink Pony Club’

The unofficial LGBTQIA+ national anthem, ‘Pink Pony Club’ is a glitter-soaked ballad that speaks to the community’s defiance. It’s already a rallying cry, and seeing it live with a crowd of tens of thousands? Absolutely unmissable.

‘Good Luck, Babe!’

This breakup-anthem-turned-self-love-mantra became a viral hit for a reason. With its theatrical vocals and biting lyrics, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ promises a show-stopping moment that will have the fans going wild.

‘Red Wine Supernova’

The “gay girl version” of Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’, this synth-drenched, late-night escapist dream blends ‘80s nostalgia with modern heartbreak. Expect big vocals and even bigger feelings.

‘HOT TO GO!’

5, 6, 5, 6, 7, 8! Chappell’s most explosive track to date – and a TikTok dance favourite – ‘HOT TO GO!’ is pure chaotic pop joy, and the high-energy choreography (yes, the whole crowd will do the dance) makes it a guaranteed festival highlight.