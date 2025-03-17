Chappell Roan on status of second album: ‘We’re so far away from that’

Chappell Roan has shared an update on the status of her highly-anticipated second studio album.

In a recent TikTok Live, the current reigning recipient of the Best New Artist Grammy responded to a fan about its… whereabouts, saying: “New album? Great question. We’re so beyond… so beyond far away from that, I could not even tell you.”

Roan’s admission follows the release of her first single of the year, ‘The Giver,’ which debuted at her highest position yet on Spotify’s global chart.

Produced and co-written with Dan Nigro, the track blends traditional country instrumentation with subversive lesbian lyrics like, “Girl, I don’t need no lifted truck, revvin’ loud to pick you up,” and “Good luck finding a man who can rhinestone cowgirl all night long.”

Speaking with Amazon Music, Roan revealed that ‘The Giver’ isn’t her attempt to “convince a country crowd that they should listen to my music by baiting them with a country song.” Rather, she explained that the concept of a “lesbian country song is really funny,” presumably because of the genre’s historic lack of queerness.

‘The Giver’ is expected – not confirmed! – to be included on her sophomore album alongside her breakout track ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

The synthpop banger, praised universally for its themes of compulsory heterosexuality, was nominated for three Grammy Awards and helped propel her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess to number-one spots in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand.

Numerous tracks from the album subsequently became sleeper hits, such as ‘Hot to Go!’, ‘Red Wine Supernova’ and ‘Pink Pony Club’, which recently became Roan’s first chart-topper in the UK. With all of this in mind, it’s no surprise that CR2 is – as she said – “so far away”.

However, Roan has shared a few details about her new album, including that it won’t be entirely country, as she’s focused on “making songs that make me feel happy and fun”: “May the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all.”

Additionally, she told Rolling Stone in September that, alongside her country track, she’s recorded a dance song, “one that’s really 80s”, “one that’s acoustic”, and “one that’s really organic, live-band, 70s vibe.”

While we wait for more new details on CR2, watch the lyric video for ‘The Giver’ below.