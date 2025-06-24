10 gay and bi OnlyFans creators that are hotter than the heatwave

Heatwave be damned, we want it *even* hotter. So, without further ado, check out these OnlyFans creators who are making content so hot we think they could be to blame for the summer sunshine. And yesssss, we’ve linked them for you. You’re welcome!

Spanish Top Boy

Strong, sexy and Spanish – literally, what more could you want?

Spanish Top Boy’s content is a sizzling reminder of just how hot things can get in España. Think hunky muscles, and unreal performance and heart-race raising videos day in, day out.

Hugo Dupré

Meet the French twunk making content for the pups, the tops and pretty much everyone in between. Watch him top, bottom and more on his OnlyFans and get sneak previews of the good stuff via his X account.

Teddy Bear

Like a man with a little grizzly in him? Well, Teddy Bear is here to live up to all your expectations. This fuzzy king is big, strong, and so, so soft.

Subscribe for daily posts and custom content.

Rafael Alencar

Fetish films? Regular porn? Rafael Alencar does it all. And he does it well. This handsome model in New York often shows his cheeky side on Instagram, but subscribe to his OnlyFans and you’ll get to enjoy even more of him.

Josh Moore

This handsome hunk and his adonis-like body heat things up wherever he goes. But don’t let that sweet face fool you, his OnlyFans is filled with pure filth. Subscribe for real fucking with the hottest stars.

Brandon Anthony

Gay tantric yoga meets erotic flow state. Brandon Anthony is LA’s finest, hosting events all over the world.

Felipe Villar

The Sao Paolo native is serving big energy, if you catch our drift. Sign up to gain access to hundreds of sex scenes and a whole catalogue of pornographic pictures sure to make you hot under the collar.

Kike Gill

As a GoGo Dancer, Kike Gill knows how to turn the party up. Not only is he gorgeous from head to toe, but he has his fingers in the fetish pie, too. From kinky pup-play, armpit sniffing, and a little sportswear kink thrown in for good measure, Gill’s content is sure to make your blood run hot, hot, hot!

Canyon Cole

Canyone Cole is your dream boy, take it from us. His OnlyFans is filled with daily drops of nude photos, cum shots and more. And for a little extra, you can sext too!

Kosta Viking

Readers, meet Kosta Viking, the Italian-born, blond-haired, multi-award-winning creator who can’t wait to *checks notes* fuck, fuck and fuck you again!

