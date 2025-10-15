Turkish lawmakers target trans people and same-sex couples in proposed reforms

Turkey’s conservative government has proposed extreme and hateful reforms targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.

On 15 October, Turkish lawmakers shared a draft of their 11th Judicial Reform Package, which includes updates to existing laws that restrict trans and queer people.

Under the proposed legislation, “any person who engages in, publicly encourages, praises, or promotes attitudes or behaviours contrary to their biological sex at birth and public morality” could face one to three years in prison, per Türkiye Today.

Another portion of the legislation would reportedly raise the legal age for gender reassignment surgery from 18 to 25.

Individuals seeking the procedure would also need to be unmarried, receive a medical board report confirming that the procedure is “psychologically necessary” from a Ministry of Health-approved hospital, obtain four separate evaluations spaced three months apart, and secure a court order amendment to their civil registry once the aforementioned medical report is approved.

Individuals with genetic or hormonal disorders would be the only ones exempt from the proposed regulations.

Medical professionals who perform gender-affirming surgery without following these steps could face three to seven years in prison and fines.

In addition to severely limiting trans people’s access to gender-affirming care, the proposed reforms target same-sex couples.

If a couple is caught holding an engagement or wedding ceremony, they could face between one and a half to four years in prison.

The penalty for “public sexual acts or exhibitionism” would also increase from six months to a year to one to three years.

Regarding the stated purpose of the amendments, the document claims that it is “to ensure the upbringing of physically and mentally healthy individuals and to protect the family institution and social structure,” per Türkiye Today.

While homosexuality is not banned in Turkey, and despite the country being home to numerous LGBTQIA+ associations, homophobia is widespread and anti-discrimination laws are nonexistent.

Over the last decade, events for the community — like Pride marches and other queer-focused gatherings — have faced censorship by government authorities. The conservative country has even opted out of competing in Eurovision due to the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ contestants.

In November 2024, Turkish authorities banned the screening of Luca Guadagnino’s drama Queer at Mubi Fest Istanbul, leading the organisation to cancel the event altogether.