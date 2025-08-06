The Sussex Beacon makes history as the UK’s first hospice dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community

The Sussex Beacon has made history with its latest LGBTQIA+ initiative.

On 16 July, the Brighton-based charity announced that it was “refreshing its approach to palliative and end of life care services” by becoming Britain’s first hospice dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Under the “landmark development,” The Sussex Beacon will offer inclusive care with expertise in specialist HIV care.

While the organisation is setting up a new one-of-a-kind hospice service, it has decades of experience offering accessible health care for those living with HIV.

Since 1994, The Sussex Beacon has been a prominent and cherished resource for local residents in the Brighton and Hove, as well as the surrounding Greater Sussex communities.

In a statement, CEO Rachel Brett expressed her excitement over the charity’s incredible feat.

“The LGBTQ+ community built The Beacon, and now we will be giving it back, stronger and more inclusive than ever. It was originally founded to offer care in a safe, accepting space for people dying with AIDS-related illnesses,” she said.

“Thanks to advances in HIV treatment, our focus has moved to ensure that people across local communities are getting the help and support they need. Further to this, we are delighted that we can use the fantastic facility that we have to refresh our offer of hospice care for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Fortunately, the new inclusive palliative care will be delivered with the support of the NHS. However, to achieve long-term sustainability, The Sussex Beacon will be relying on charitable funding.

“It’s fair to say we need our community behind us now more than ever. The next few years will be challenging as we make this transition, but with collective support, we’ll create something truly transformative,” Brett concluded.

In a separate statement, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, Amy Dissanayake, showcased support for The Sussex Beacon, writing: “We are delighted to be working with The Sussex Beacon as they make this step to enhance the high-quality service they can provide to the local community.

“In addition to the hospice care, their experience in providing specialist community care for people living with HIV is invaluable and fully supports our ambition to bring care out of hospitals where possible, and into communities, either in people’s homes directly or in their local neighbourhood at community hubs.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the team at The Sussex Beacon to make this a reality for our population.”

In addition to offering inclusive palliative care, the longstanding charity will serve as a national resource to other hospices seeking to enhance their services for LGBTQIA+ patients.

For more information on The Sussex Beacon and their new LGBTQIA+ inclusive initiative, click here.