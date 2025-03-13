Roman Mercury, beloved gay adult film star and actor, dies at 45

Beloved gay adult film star Roman Mercury, whose real name is Hermes Sant Anna Fiho – has passed away at the age of 45.

The shocking news was announced on 27 February by friend and industry peer Greg Dixxon on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“In loving memory of Roman Mercury. With profound sadness, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of @romanmercury_. Roman left us unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy, talent and kindness that touched the lives of so many around the world,” he wrote.

“To his fans, friends, and loved ones, we know how deeply he was admired. As a creator and actor, his energy and spirit will forever live on. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will never fade.”

Towards the end of his statement, Dixxon revealed that Mercury’s family planned on spreading his ashes in the ocean “near his favourite place to live in Southern California.”

“Roman, you will always be missed, but never forgotten,” he concluded.

While Dixxon’s original tweet refrained from mentioning a cause of death, he told Out on 11 March that Mercury’s passing stemmed from a heart attack.

“I was informed by the family that his passing was due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, meaning he suffered from a heart attack,” he revealed to the news outlet.

“Although his physical heart had issues, his spiritual heart always shined by helping others. I’d like to believe that he is now in the heavens back with his husband. Although he worked in the adult industry, Roman was so much more than that. His legacy shall live on.”

Dixxon also reflected on Mercury’s sense of humour, professionalism, intelligence and ability to speak four languages before disclosing their final interaction.

“My last filming with Roman was in Las Vegas, during the AVN Awards, just a couple of weeks before his passing. Prior, he sent me a text that I was his ‘favourite daddy’ and wanted to switch up the roles of our normal shoots and try to do something new and perfect it, with Steve Cruz as filmographer,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boy Culture Blog (@boyculturedotcom)

“We were supposed to go out on the town later that night, but didn’t. That was the last time I saw him.”

Mercury’s tragic death came right before the shocking passing of another beloved gay adult film star, Tim Kruger.

The news was announced on Saturday (1 March) via the adult website TimTales, which the late 44-year-old co-founded.

“To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” the statement read. “Tim’s death was a tragic, yet simple accident at home.”

Our thoughts are with Mercury’s family and friends during this unthinkable time.