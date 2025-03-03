Gay adult film star and TimTales co-founder Tim Kruger dies, aged 44

Gay adult film star Tim Kruger, legally named Marcel Bonn, has passed away.

The shocking news was announced on Saturday (1 March) via the adult website TimTales, which the late 44-year-old co-founded.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share the news of the passing of our beloved Marcel, the man you all knew and loved as Tim Kruger,” the statement began.

“To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The statement also shut down any speculation that foul play, drugs or alcohol were involved in Kruger’s death.

“I am very aware of the stigma that surrounds deaths in the porn industry, so let me make this very clear to hopefully cut down on the inevitable speculation: Tim’s death was a tragic, yet simple accident at home. There were no drugs involved, nor was there any indication of foul play or suicide,” the post continued.

“Though my heart is broken into pieces, I find solace in the countless memories he gifted us. And I know that he died knowing he was loved. Tim’s legacy of compassion, love, and joy will live on in all who knew him.

“I am aware that you all will have countless questions, but this is all the information I have to share right now. I would love for everyone to respect his loved ones’ time to grieve in privacy. Thank you. Rest peacefully, my love. There will never be another one like you.”

As of writing, an official cause of death has yet to be announced.

Born in Dűsseldorf, Germany, Kruger made his debut in the adult film industry in 2006. Three years later, he co-created the popular TimTales website with his longtime partner Grobes Geraet.

In addition to running one of the biggest gay porn platforms of all time, Kruger also appeared in material for other studios and worked as a director and producer.

The late 44-year-old’s passing has been met with shock and sadness by his fans and peers, with many taking to Kruger’s final Instagram post to share their condolences.

One person wrote: “Tim was kind, giving, reserved, funny and above all humble and down to earth regardless of his stardom. Let’s honor his memory and all the joy he brought into so many lives a one of a kind human, will cherish our memories together forever.”

Another individual commented: “Thank you for being such an inspiration. Thank you for always responding to my messages. Thank you for all the work you gave my brothers. I’m sorry we never got to meet in person. Rest in power, King.”

Our thoughts are with Tim Kruger’s family and friends during this unthinkable time.