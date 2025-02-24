Just Like Us launches LGBTQIA+ guide for parents, backed by Jonathan Bailey

Just Like Us has launched an “invaluable” guide for parents on how to be better allies to their LGBTQIA+ children.

LGBT+ Guide for Parents: How all families can be more inclusive and supportive has been released today, 24 February, to combat a resurgence of anti-LGBTQIA+ language amongst primary school children and archaic public discourse surrounding LGBTQIA+ lives.

The LGBTQIA+ youth charity engaged with queer youth to hear about their experiences and consulted over 100 parents. The guide emphasises the importance of having “positive and open conversations” about LGBTQIA+ topics and identities with children, encouraging them to celebrate differences.

Other topics covered include unlearning stereotypes about LGBTQIA+ people, advocating for inclusivity in your child’s school, and offering support if your child comes out.

Research from Just Like Us reveals that 78% of primary school pupils and 80% of secondary school pupils have encountered homophobic language.

Yet, a third of British parents have never discussed what LGBTQIA+ means with their child.

Although most straight parents view themselves as supportive of LGBTQIA+ people, a third (31%) of LGBTQIA+ young people remain uncertain about their parents’ acceptance, and nearly half (46%) are estranged from at least one family member.

Amy Ashenden, author of the LGBT+ Guide for Parents and Director of Communications and Engagement at Just Like Us, said: “As a parent myself, I know so many of us really want to do the best for our children and make sure they grow up knowing how incredible and loved they are.

“But many LGBT+ young people struggle, even in families where parents aren’t homophobic, because sometimes there’s just a lack of knowledge of how to approach this topic.

“I hope this guide helps more parents, carers and wider family members feel empowered to open up conversations at home and be proud allies to the LGBT+ community. Whether or not your child is LGBT+, or they don’t know yet, this guide is for everyone. Together, we can show the next generation that there is no shame in being LGBT+.”

Dr Maryhan Munt, parenting expert, psychologist and host of the podcast How Not To Screw Up Your Kids, added: “Just Like Us have given us all – parents, educators, neighbours, employers, and the wider community – a clear understanding of what LGBT+ allyship REALLY is, and it’s in our actions not just in the words we use.

“I am already challenging my own inherited stereotypes of those who identify as LGBT+ through well-informed education, so I can truly embody allyship.”

Bridget, the mother of a “young lesbian who came out to us in her teens”, said the guide would have been “invaluable” to their family: “Although we are close and supportive, there is so much more to being a good ally and hearing the voices of so many young people quoted here is inspirational.”

The guide has been backed by stars such as Jonathan Bailey, Jessie Ware, Annie Mac, Lauren Rowles and Hannah Witton.

Bailey, who is a patron of Just Like Us, said: “As parents you want the best for your children – you want them to feel safe, be confident, and thrive. Any home can welcome in a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“There should be no shame in parents not understanding or knowing how best to support their LGBTQ+ children and their straight children to be allies – only shame in parents who don’t endeavour to protect, nurture, and celebrate their LGBTQ+ children.”

The Wicked star concluded: “Just Like Us is doing the incredible work of offering our parents’ generation an education that wasn’t available to them when they were young.”

Ware stressed the importance of children, as well as her own, “growing up in a world where they feel safe, loved, accepted for exactly who they are, knowing that love is love, and that standing up for others matters.”

Mac praised the guide’s ‘deliberately wide scope’ for different parenting styles and families, while Whitton described it as an “incredibly useful guide and resource for ALL parents”.

Rowles said: “As a LGBT+, disabled parent myself, this guide is invaluable and shows that LGBT+ people come from all walks of life. All parents can and should lead the way in teaching their children to be allies to the LGBT+ community and this guide shows you how.”

Just Like Us is a charity dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA+ young people. Established in 2016, the charity collaborates with thousands of schools and young people across the UK to help LGBTQIA+ youth thrive.

Their Ambassador Programme trains LGBTQIA+ individuals aged 18 to 25 to speak in schools about allyship, while the Pride Groups programme assists schools in creating safe and supportive spaces for LGBTQIA+ and ally students.

Additionally, their free, inclusive resources are utilised by over 7,000 primary and secondary schools across the UK. To learn more, visit: www.justlikeus.org.