Here all the winners from the Just Like Us 2024 Awards

Jonathan Bailey, Charley Marlowe and T’Nia Miller were among the stars who made special guest appearances at the Just Like Us 2024 charity awards.

On Thursday 11 July in Central London, the annual event celebrated the “exceptional efforts in promoting LGBTQIA+ inclusivity in schools and workplaces”, as well as the teachers and ambassadors who are helping “pave the way for a more inclusive society”.

Founded in 2016, Just Like Us has collaborated with thousands of primary schools, secondary schools and colleges across the UK to improve the lives of queer youth with their annual, UK-wide celebration of LGBTQIA+ awareness, School Diversity Week.

Led by their Ambassador Programme, which trains LGBTQIA+ people aged 18-25 to speak about allyship and their own personal experiences with sexuality and/or gender identity, School Diversity Week sees thousands of schools take part with student talks and assemblies.

Hosted by comedian Sophie Duker and activist Dr Ronx Ikharia, the awards featured appearances from a plethora of stars, activists and community leaders – including Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who became a Just Like Us patron last year.

In a video message, Bailey said he’s “very, very proud” to be using his platform to enact change via his partnership with the charity, before praising those nominated for working “hard to improve the lives of LGBT+ young people over the past year”.

“As all of us know to varying degrees, growing up LGBT+ is still unacceptably tough and there is so much work that we need to do,” star the Fellow Travelers actor.

“But Just Like Us are doing it, are doing that work, and that’s why it’s brilliant to be here tonight to support, because the work they do is vital.”

Dr Ronx Ikharia, an award winning trans and non-binary emergency medicine doctor, explained how important it is to “show young people the options of existence, in terms of gender, in terms of sexuality, in terms of presentation”.

Their co-presenter, Duker, also shared a powerful message for queer youth about the intersection of being Black and queer, saying: “It is hard to be young, it is hard to minoritised in any way and have people not listen to you.

“What I would say if you’re struggling, is to know that your family, your tribe, your people are out there. They might not be in the places that you expect, but they definitely exist.”

Duker, who memorably won Celebrity Mastermind and Taskmaster in 2022, added: “Those people are there, and they will greet you and they will love you no matter what.

“If you haven’t found them yet, keep looking, keep believing in yourself, keep going to the people you feel safe with, and you will find your tribe.”

Sex Education star Anthony Lexa, presenter of Pride Group of the Year, additionally discussed the importance of charities such as Just Like Us and the need for LGBTQIA+ inclusive education.

“Right now, trans youth are being weaponised and our identities are being politicised,” she said.

“I think celebrating joy, and reminding individuals that their gender identity and sexual orientation are just a small part of who they are, and to love, accept and embrace themselves, is so important.

“LGBT+ education and organisations like Just Like Us are the way to do that. It feels so positive and hopeful and beautiful being here today celebrating Just Like Us and LGBT+ youth who have done such amazing work.”

The evening came to a close with a performance from singer-songwriter, disability activist and YouTuber Norma Knight.

Laura Mackay – Chief Executive of Just Like Us – praised the evening and its winners, describing it as a “phenomenal celebration of the incredible work being done to foster LGBT+ inclusivity”.

“Each winner has shown outstanding dedication, passion, and impact in their respective roles,” she said.

“Congratulations to all the winners. Your efforts are truly inspiring and are making a significant difference in the lives of LGBT+ young people, and a huge thanks to everyone who is helping us celebrate their vital work.”

GAY TIMES was the official media partner of the Just Like Us Awards 2024, and the event was sponsored by JP Morgan Chase & Co.

The eight winners of the Just Like Us Awards 2024 are as follows:

Student Ally of the Year, presented by JLU ambassador Beckett

Charlie Moules, Exmouth Community College

Pride Group of the Year, presented by The Haunting of Bly Manor star T’Nia Miller

Morgan Oehlschlager, Brynteg Comprehensive School

School Diversity Week (Primary) Award, presented by award-winning activist Jude Guaitamacch

Darras Hall Primary School, Ponteland, Northumberland

School Diversity Week (Secondary) Award, presented by Your Gender Book author Ben Pechey

Belper School and Sixth Form College, Derbyshire

Corporate Volunteer of the Year, presented by I Kissed a Girl narrator Charley Marlowe

Jess Glazov

Ambassador of the Year, presented by author and presenter Megan Crabbe

Ashfaq Rahman

Mentor of the Year, presented by Char Bailey