In Memoriam: Remembering the LGBTQ+ stars we lost in 2025

Since the start of 2025, a number of beloved LGBTQIA+ figures have sadly passed away, leaving behind family, friends, fans and their incredible legacies. While they are no longer with us, their impact and work will never be forgotten. See below for a list of all the LGBTQIA+ stars who have crossed over.

The Vivienne

Date of passing: 5 January 2025

Age: 32

On 5 January, The Vivienne’s publicist, Simon Jones, announced “with immense sadness” that the legendary drag performer, born James Lee Williams, had passed away. “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person,” Jones said in a statement. At the time, the cause of death was not revealed. On 17 March, Jones shared that the beloved performer died “from the effects of ketamine use, causing a cardiac arrest.” “James’ family and I feel it is important to say how James tragically died… I hope that by us releasing this information we can raise awareness about the dangers of ongoing ketamine usage and what it can do your body,” Jones said in a statement.

Known for: The Vivienne rose to fame as the winner of the first-ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. Three years later, she made an iconic return for All Stars 7, the franchise’s first winners’ season, making history in the process as the first international contestant to crossover to the U.S. series. Following her victory, The Vivienne quickly became one of the UK’s most recognisable drag entertainers, with appearances on shows such as Celebrity Juice, Emmerdale, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Karaoke Club, and I Like to Watch UK. In 2023, she made history again as the first drag artist to compete on Dancing on Ice, where she placed third.

Tim Kruger

Date of passing: 1 March 2025

Age: 44

In a statement posted on the TimTales website, it was revealed that Tim Kruger’s death was a result of “a tragic, yet simple accident at home.” “There were no drugs involved, nor was there any indication of foul play or suicide,” it read. “Though my heart is broken into pieces, I find solace in the countless memories he gifted us. And I know that he died knowing he was loved. Tim’s legacy of compassion, love, and joy will live on in all who knew him.”

Known for: Born in Dűsseldorf, Germany, Tim Kruger made his debut in the adult film industry in 2006. Three years later, he co-created the popular TimTales website with his longtime partner Grobes Geraet. In addition to running one of the biggest gay porn platforms of all time, Kruger also appeared in material for other studios and worked as a director and producer.

Jiggly Caliente

Date of passing: 27 April 2025

Age: 44

On 24 April, it was reported that Jiggly Caliente had experienced “a serious health setback” due to a severe infection, during which she was hospitalised and had to undergo the amputation of most of her right leg. On 27 April, the late drag superstar’s family announced with “profound sorrow” that the drag icon, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo, had “passed away peacefully” at 4:42 a.m. that same day.

Known for: Caliente first rose to fame as a breakout star on the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race (2012), winning over fans and judges alike with her lovable, larger-than-life personality. She also delivered one of the franchise’s most unforgettable moments when she lip-synced to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ in her now-iconic “Baked Potato Couture.” After coming out as a trans woman in 2016, Caliente established herself as an actress, starring in acclaimed shows such as Broad City, Search Party, and Pose. She made her long-awaited Drag Race return for the sixth season of All Stars. Although her stint was short-lived, she later transitioned from contestant to judge on the highly acclaimed Filipino spin-off.

Damien Stone

Date of passing: March 2025

Age: 32

Damien Stone’s cause of death, as confirmed by his family, was complications related to an enlarged heart. The NSFW site Str8UpGayPorn initially reported his death on April 1, although his loved ones reportedly shared the tragic news on March 11.

Known for: Originally from Moldova and raised in the United States, Stone was active in the adult industry from 2017 to 2021. Over the course of his career, he featured in approximately 120 scenes for well-known sites including TransAngles, Bromo, NakedSword, MEN, WhyNotBui, TheGuySite, ManUpFilms, and more. Following his retirement from studio-produced adult films, Stone focused on his career as a bodybuilder and launched an OnlyFans account. On his LinkTree profile, which links to his OF and OmegaLabs, Stone was “raising awareness, driving donations and sharing information in support of racial justice and equality”.

AJ Bediako

Date of passing: 27 May 2025

Age: 32

On May 28, a statement from AJ Bedaiko’s teammates at the London Knights Basketball Club shared their heartbreak over the death of their “teammate, friend and much loved member of our family”. The club, which is the UK’s first gay and inclusive basketball team, praised Bediako as a “core part of the London Knights” whose “uplifting energy, constant support and beaming smile lit up every room he walked into”.

Known for: Bediako was one of the original ‘Brit Crew’ members on the first-ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, appearing in episodes three, five and six. According to his Instagram, he worked as a certified fitness coach, offering lessons online and in person at F45 Training Brixton and PureGym Clapham. In his bio, he proudly displayed that he was “O.G. BritCrew”. As an actor, he appeared alongside Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth in The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) as a Huntsman, as well as in episodes of Venus vs. Mars (2015) and One Crazy Thing (2016).

Roman Mercury

Date of passing: February 2025

Age: 45

On 11 March, Roman Mercury’s close friend and industry peer, Greg Dixxon revealed to Out that the late star’s death stemmed from a heart attack. “I was informed by the family that his passing was due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, meaning he suffered from a heart attack,” he told the news outlet.

Known for: Originally from São Paulo, Brazil, but based in the United States, Mercury first got his start in the adult film industry in 2022. Over the course of his career, which lasted up to his death, the 45-year-old talent starred in 93 scenes for well-known sites including Raging Stallion, Menatplay.com, Hotoldermale.com, Nasty Daddy and more (per Internet Adult Film Database). In addition to his studio work, Mercury also had popular pages on OnlyFans and JustFor.Fans.

Koby Falks

Date of passing: May 2025

Age: 39

The tragic news was announced via Koby Falks’ Instagram account. “Koby Falks passed away earlier this week. He was loved by many and will be missed. If this post has affected you, please reach out to Lifeline at 13 11 14,” the post read. As of this writing, Falk’s cause of death has not been announced.

Known for: The Australian native, known as Anthony Cox to his family and friends, made his debut in the adult film world in 2022. Although his time in the industry was brief, he starred in 76 projects and amassed over 400,000 followers across Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube. He also led a fruitful career as a content creator on the subscription-based websites OnlyFans and JustFor.Fans.

Jonathan Joss

Date of passing: 1 June 2025

Age: 59

Jonathan Joss was shot and killed outside his home by Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, his neighbour. In a statement, the late actor’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, opened up about Joss’ final moments, telling NBC News: “I just kept telling him: ‘It’s OK. You need to cross over. You don’t need to keep struggling. You need to go ahead and cross over easy.'”

Known for: The beloved voice actor and musician was best known for his roles as John Redcorn in King of the Hill (1997-2009) and as Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation (2011-2015). Other notable credits include Ray Donovan (2016), Tulsa King (2022), Walker, Texas Ranger (2023).

Sha’Vi Lewis

Date of passing: 24 February 2025

Age: 39

Sha’Vi Lewis’ tragic passing was confirmed on Facebook via a post from his aunt Deidra DivaDoll Elkerson. “My fabulous, talented nephew, Sha’Vi Lewis, is gone from this place. I won’t hear his greetings to me anymore, ‘Hey Auntie Diva. I know he is in a much better place. I can just imagine the welcome he received when he got to those pearly gates, with so many loved ones who had gone before.” As of this writing, Lewis’ cause of death has not been announced.

Known for: Lewis rose to fame as a competitor on Project Runway‘s 18th season. Before showing off his designing skills on the hit fashion series, the late talent served as creative director for the menswear brand Stephen F. He also had his own clothing line.