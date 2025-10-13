“I stand with you”: AOC delivers powerful statement in support of trans youth

United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has sent a powerful message to trans youth.

Over the past year, the Trump administration has been relentless in its efforts to roll back protections for trans people. This includes attempts to limit access to gender-affirming healthcare, restrict participation in sports, and narrowly define gender in legal terms.

While the 47th president and his Republican allies show no signs of slowing their attacks, various Democratic lawmakers have spoken out in support of the trans community — including AOC.

On 3 October, the representative for New York’s 14th congressional district held a Q&A session on Instagram, covering a range of topics. When a user asked if she had a message for trans youth amid rising anti-trans rhetoric, AOC delivered a powerful statement of support.

“I want to say that I know this time is completely terrifying for so many people. And it feels hard to know where your place is, especially in politics, where it feels like people of both parties are blaming you for everything that’s happening,” she said.

“I just want you to know that they couldn’t be more wrong. You are fine just the way you are, and in a time when it’s hard to know who stands with you, I want you to know that I stand with you — and everyone who wants to be mean shouldn’t be mean around me.”

AOC’s message was immediately embraced by many of her LGBTQIA+ followers, with one person commenting: “Thank you! As a peer support/peer ambassador in the mental health field, I truly appreciate your words #achildislistening.”

Another user echoed similar sentiments, writing: “As a trans girl, thank you for standing up for us.”

A third follower added: “Thank you for taking the time to address our trans babies!! They deserve so much more love & respect than they’re receiving rn.”

Since entering the political sphere, AOC has been a staunch advocate for the trans community, often using her platform and public appearances to push back against hateful rhetoric.

In 2021, she effortlessly shut down transphobic critics mocking her for using the inclusive terminology, “menstruating person,” while discussing Texas’ anti-abortion law.

The politician took to Twitter to clarify her comments when news outlets generalised her wording to mean just “women”.

“Not just women,” AOC wrote. “Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate.”

“Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy. GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders.”

In November 2024, she came out in support of her colleague Sarah McBride – the first openly trans person to be elected to the House of Representatives – after Republican lawmakers attempted to pass a bill banning trans people from using the bathrooms on Capitol Hill that match their gender identity.

“If you ask them what is your plan to enforce this is, they won’t come up with an answer. What it inevitably results in are women and girls who are primed for assault because people are going to check their private parts in suspecting who is trans and who is cis and who is doing what,” she told reporters.

“And so the idea that Nancy Mace wants little girls and women to drop trou[sers] in front of who? An investigator? Who would that be? Because she wants to suspect and point fingers at who she thinks is trans? It is disgusting.”