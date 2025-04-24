‘How I became the proud and blossoming lesbian I am today’

I love being a lesbian. I love exploring my queerness, pushing myself out of my gender comfort zone, and loudly loving my girlfriend with my entire being. However, as with most things that we learn to love about ourselves, there was once a time we didn’t.

Growing up the signs were blindingly obvious, but somehow no one was able to see it, least of all me. I can laugh about it all now, an amusing list of anecdotes: being in awe when I learnt you could make two girls on The Sims 2 kiss, marrying my Bratz dolls, rewatching ‘Sk8r Boi’ by Avril Lavigne to see a girl in boys’ clothes, being immensely jealous of whoever played Dad when playing house at school because I wanted the wife and children.

Then, adolescence struck and suddenly my little curiosities blinked in the gaydar of other students. Like a drop of blood around sharks, they zeroed in on my queerness and once the word got out I “thought” I was gay, it was only the beginning of my battle with my identity.

My entire teenage years were spent repressing any lesbian thoughts that dared to cross my mind. The “L” word was attached to my name like a hook in a fish’s mouth, painful and present, and the more I tried to swim away the deeper it cut. My peers called me a lesbian like it was a slur, always followed with a humiliating laugh or an uncomfortable avoidance. All I knew was that it made me different, weird, and unacceptable.

I blocked it out. I didn’t get into any relationships, I lied about finding boys attractive, I deflected my love for femininity by idolising feminine men. While it made me numb and set me back a good few years in developing my sense of self, it at least stopped me being laughed at.