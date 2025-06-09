Identity. vc unveils Europe’s first LGBTQ+ startup report

Jochen Beutgen (left) and Til Klein (right) are founders of Identity.vc

Identity.vc has shared new information on LGBTQ+ founders in the European and UK startup ecosystem.

On 3 June, Europe’s first venture capital fund backing LGBTQ+ founders launched its 2025 LGBTQ+ Startup Report.

The new study, which maps LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship in the European startup sector, surveyed over 500 founders from more than 20 countries.

Based on their findings, 17.6% of startups have at least one LGBTQIA+ co-founder.

However, due to the growing number of Gen Z founders identifying as part of the community, the share is projected to rise to 26.1% by 2030.

The report also revealed that LGBTQIA+ founders exhibit the qualities that investors value in early-stage teams, such as a highly resilient attitude, an impact-driven approach, and a strong work ethic.

When analysing the number of out LGBTQIA+ founders, the data revealed that only 64% are open about their sexuality, while 35.8% have not disclosed their identity.

Lastly, the study found that only 14% of founders frequently utilise the expansive and powerful network of the LGBTQIA+ community, despite 72% recognising its value.

In a statement, Identity.vc founding partner Til Klein expressed the importance of the report, stating that it “uncovers a massive, untapped opportunity in European tech.”

“Innovation happens when we break the norm – and few communities embody that better than the LGBTQ community. Disruption is in our DNA,” he said.

Fellow founding partner Jochen Beutgen echoed similar sentiments, describing the study as a “visibility breakthrough.”

“For the first time, we have a data-driven foundation to inform how the venture community can understand, support, and invest in LGBTQ+ founders across Europe.”

To get more information about Identity.vc and the 2025 LGBTQ+ Startup Report, click here.