“He was a beautiful soul”: Tributes pour in following tragic death of gay adult film star Koby Falks

Heartwarming tributes have poured in for the late Australian adult film star Koby Falks.

The tragic news was announced on 1 June via the 39-year-old’s Instagram account.

“Koby Falks passed away earlier this week. He was loved by many and will be missed. If this post has affected you, please reach out to Lifeline at 13 11 14,” the post read.

Known as Anthony Cox to his family and friends, the Australian native made his debut in the adult film world in 2022.

Although his time in the industry was brief, he starred in 76 projects and amassed over 400,000 followers across Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

He also led a fruitful career as a content creator on the subscription-based websites OnlyFans and JustForFans.

Since his tragic passing was announced, a handful of Koby’s peers, friends and fans have taken to social media to share heartbreaking tributes.

The late actor’s talent agent, Matthew Leigh, described him as “a light, a creative force, and a genuinely beautiful soul.”

“Though our time working together was brief, the impact Koby had was anything but small. From the moment we connected, I was struck by his warmth, his charisma and his incredible professionalism,” he wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“He was organised, kind-hearted, and deeply respectful. The kind of person you instantly felt grateful to work with. It was an honour to represent his remarkable body of work and to witness first-hand the power of his presence, both on and off-screen.

“His ability to connect with people, not just here in Australia but across the world, was something truly special. Never did I imagine I would be writing such a post, especially for someone I had the privilege of managing. And I sincerely hope I never have to again.”

OnlyFans star Keller Wolfe echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Rest in peace, mate. My thoughts are with your Partner, your family, your friends and loved ones during this impossible time.”

Lastly, Koby’s partner Sam Brownell celebrated the late talent’s life in a now-deleted Instagram story, writing, “I will love you always.”

As of writing, the official cause of death has not been revealed.

Days before his tragic passing, Koby took to Instagram and shared a photo of his younger self alongside a caption reflecting on his journey.

“Took me years to drop the act. Turns out, the scariest thing wasn’t being rejected—it was being seen. No more masks. No more performance. Just me, as I am. Raw. Real. Free. Yeah, I fucked up along the way. Yeah, I wore the armour a bit too long. But I never stopped searching for the bloke underneath it all,” he wrote.

“This is for the younger me who just wanted to be loved without pretending. And for anyone else out there still hiding— You don’t have to be a symbol. Just be you. Rough edges and all. That’s where the beauty is.”

Our thoughts are with Koby’s family and friends during this unthinkable time.