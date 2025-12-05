Finding Prince Charming star Chad Spodick dies at 42: “Our hearts are shattered”

Chad Spodick, a former contestant on Logo’s groundbreaking dating series Finding Prince Charming, has sadly passed away at 42.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by a GoFundMe page that his family and friends created on 4 December. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of our beautiful, kind, and generous son, brother and friend Chad. His passing was sudden and heartbreaking, and we are still struggling to comprehend a world without his light,” the description reads.

“Chad was the type of person who poured himself into others. He lifted up his friends, encouraged everyone around him to grow, to advocate for themselves, and to believe in their own worth. His love for animals was unmatched—he cared deeply for every creature, especially his four beloved dogs and his bird, Cosmo. The world was brighter with Chad in it, and those who were lucky enough to know him felt the warmth of his heart every day.”

Towards the end of the statement, Spodick’s loved ones revealed that they were raising funds to cover funeral and memorial costs, care for his pets, and immediate living expenses for his mother, Felice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad (@flychad)

As of this writing, over $17,000 of the $20,000 goal has been raised, with 121 donations.

“Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and help ease some of the weight on his family as they navigate this loss,” the description added.

“If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping us honour Chad’s memory and support the people—and animals—he loved most.”

In 2016, Spodick appeared as a contestant on the gay dating show Finding Prince Charming, hosted by NSYNC star Lance Bass.

Similar to The Bachelor franchise, the show followed Robert Sepúlveda Jr – the titular Prince Charming, as he searched for love amongst 13 gay suitors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad (@flychad)

After enduring weeks of drama, dates and twists, Spodick quit the show during the sixth episode.

Aside from his stint in reality TV, the late 46-year-old built a two-decade career in the aviation industry.

Earlier this year, Spodick reflected on his time in the business, expressing his love for “the standard of excellence that true professionals bring to it.”

“The pilots, flight attendants, owners, and crews who dedicate themselves to this industry know how much passion and discipline it takes to do the job the right way,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Spodick also documented his love for aviation on Instagram, often sharing photos of his jet-setting adventures.

Our thoughts are with Spodick’s family and friends mourning his loss.