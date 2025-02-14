Baroness Barker: ‘The attack on LGBTQIA+ rights is international’

LGBT+ History Month was founded in 2005. Although there have been many advances in LGBTQIA+ equality in the UK, it is clear that we are seeing an attack on our rights nationally – and internationally.

I sat down with Baroness Liz Barker, a Liberal Democrat Peer since 1999. Liz famously came out during the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 debate in the House of Lords, but has always been an advocate for our community. Liz is now Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords.

What will you be doing for LGBT+ History Month?

Firstly, this year I want to make sure that younger people know how our community has developed and to know, in particular, the stories of older brave people who stood up and campaigned for equality and justice for LGBTQIA+ throughout history. Secondly, for Baroness Barker’s Book Club, I’m going to get together some authors. The theme of LGBT+ History Month is “Activism and Social Change” so I’m asking authors who have written books chronicling different parts of the overall LGBT+ campaign for equality. For example, the HIV/AIDS movement, but also individuals representing each of the initials in the LGBT+ acronym. Hopefully we will have an interesting discussion and it will lead people to some books they haven’t heard of before and might enjoy.

Which historical figure is inspiring you in 2025?

Eleanor Roosevelt was famously married to Franklin D. Roosevelt and was the First Lady, but she maybe had the odd dalliance with people who weren’t all blokes. If she wasn’t part of our community, she was definitely a big supporter. More than that, she was instrumental in drawing up the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948). That is such an important document. It states that anyone in the world, no matter who they are, has certain rights as a human being, which cannot and must not be violated. It was drawn up after the horrors of the Second World War, but it is needed now more than ever. Human rights are under direct attack, not least from right-wingers in America and Russia, as well as dictators across the world. Going back to Eleanor being brave and standing up for people who are different and their rights, that is the inspiration for me this LGBT+ History Month.