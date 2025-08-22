Ann Summers confirms its support of the trans community: “Our inclusion policies reflect that”

Ann Summers is standing up against anti-trans hate by doubling down on their inclusive store policies and practices.

Over the last few years, the LGBTQIA+ community, especially our trans and non-binary siblings, have become the target of conservative political figures and hateful bigots.

From the 47th president of the United States introducing harmful executive orders that restrict gender-affirming care and ban trans people from participating in sports, to the UK Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, the existence of trans and non-binary people is being continually questioned, undermined and threatened.

Anti-trans sentiment has also gone beyond the political sphere, with it slowly infiltrating the media and retail industry.

Earlier this month, Marks & Spencer came under fire after they apologised to a mother and her daughter for an interaction they had with an employee, whom they claimed was “obviously trans.”

During the alleged exchange, the employee in question approached the pair, who were in the clothing department to schedule a bra fitting, and asked if they needed any help, per The Telegraph.

In response to the complaint, Marks & Spencer released an apology stating that they were “truly sorry” over the “distress” caused by the interaction.

The company also told The Scottish Sun that their bra fitting service was only for “female customers” before adding that they meant “biological females.”

M&S’s response was immediately slammed by LGBTQIA+ activists, allies, and customers, with many lodging complaints about the company’s handling of the situation and its lack of support for the staff member involved.

While anti-trans rhetoric seems to be around every corner, there are a handful of businesses that have outwardly expressed their continued support for the trans community, such as Ann Summers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Summers (@annsummers)

In a statement shared on Reddit by a former employee of the lingerie chain, the company’s customer service branch affirmed that “inclusivity, support and dignity for all people, regardless of gender identity or expression, are core values for Ann Summers.”

“Our commitment is that every customer and staff member is welcomed, respected and supported. We believe that all people, regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation, should be treated with dignity and respect,” they continued.

“Our inclusion policies reflect that, and we proudly serve and support transgender individuals as part of our services and team. We understand the importance of language, empathy, and creating safe spaces.”

The department also informed the individual that Ann Summers staff training covers the definition of an LGBTQIA+ ally and applies the principle to their bra fitting services, hiring practices, and day-to-day workplace culture.

“Please rest assured that Ann Summers is committed to maintaining an inclusive and affirming environment for all members of the LGBTQ+ community. We are proud of the diversity and compassion our community stands for.”

Ann Summers also confirmed their trans inclusive policies in a statement to Pink News, adding that their bra fitting services and dressing rooms are “available to anyone who wishes to use them.”

This isn’t the first time the lingerie and sex toy company has expressed support for the trans community.

In 2021, the executive chair of the company, Jacqueline Gold, told The Times that trans people were “absolutely welcome.”

“We want to support them. We want to empower them. We want to make them feel comfortable. Our changing rooms are open to transgender [individuals],” she exclaimed.