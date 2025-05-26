Italian scientist in Colombia was lured to his death on Grindr, authorities say

Colombian authorities have shared a new update on the tragic murder of Italian scientist Alessandro Coatti.

Content warning: This story includes topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable and/or upset.

In April, tragedy struck the community of Santa Marta, a port city in the Caribbean region of Colombia, after the London-based scientist’s dismembered body was found in two different suitcases across town.

According to The Guardian, Coatti was travelling in South America to conduct research after departing his position at the Royal Society of Biology (RSB) in London. He was last seen leaving his hostel on 4 April and was reported missing the following day.

“This crime will not go unpunished. The criminals must know that crime has no place in Santa Marta. We will pursue them until they are brought to justice,” said Carlos Pinedo Cuelllo, the mayor of Santa Marta, in a statement.

After the discovery of Coatti’s body, local authorities initially speculated that he was mistakenly caught between two crime groups in the area that were attempting to “settle scores,” per The Guardian.

However, after further investigation, police now think a local gang targeted Coatti on Grindr with intentions to drug and rob him.

According to a recent report from Colombian news outlet El Tiempo, police believe that the 38-year-old was lured to an abandoned house in the San José del Pando neighbourhood. Upon his arrival, the group allegedly used a chemical substance to immobilise Coatti.

But the robbery escalated to murder, with the local coroner’s office confirming that the late scientist died from blunt force trauma to the head. They also stated that he was dismembered after his death.

Lastly, authorities have identified at least four people who were allegedly involved in the horrific crime, including a woman who’s believed to have Coatti’s cell phone.

A reward of 50 million pesos is being offered for information that will advance the case further.

Since his tragic death, tributes have rolled in for Coatti, with his former colleagues at RSB describing him as “warm” and “funny.”

“He was a passionate and dedicated scientist, leading RSB animal science work, writing numerous submissions, organising events and giving evidence in the House of Commons,” they said in a statement.

“Ale was funny, warm, intelligent, loved by everyone he worked with and will be deeply missed by all who knew and worked with him. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to his friends and family at this truly awful time.”

The Max Planck Institute for Brain Research echoed similar sentiments in a separate statement.

“It goes without saying that no one deserves such a monstrous fate–– but it is particularly impossible to comprehend how this could happen to someone as friendly, open-minded, optimistic, positive, enthusiastic and kind as Ale,” they said.

“We are heartbroken for his parents and family, and we can only offer our deepest condolences and sorrow. We will carry his memory with us– is smile, curiosity, his warmth. This is a profoundly tragic end to a beautiful life.”

As of writing, the investigation is ongoing.